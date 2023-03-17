RALPH PILOLLI BRINGS PHILISOPHY AND FANTASY TOGETHER
Author Ralph Pilolli shares his philosophy through fantasy in his book Land of PhilantasyTORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A life navigated by curiosity with faith becomes more than just a chance to live. It becomes a gift worth waking up to, and author Ralph Pilolli believes in this and shares his philosophy through fantasy in his book Land of Philantasy.
A genuinely written book of short stories, Land of Philantasy, published in May 2019, touches on subjects like the broadness of the human experience, technology, and nature. From questioning to arriving at answers that may or may not lead to another, if not more, questions.
“This is a book best understood by reading it. It’s not overly long, and the writing clips along at a good pace. If you’re a fan of the fantasy genre, this book is one worth adding to a collection,” Hollywood Book Reviews writes.
Indeed, Land of Philantasy is best understood when read because of its philosophic and provocative approach. But even with it being so, many still recommend it as it is equally as enjoyable.
A Korean war veteran and father, Ralph Pilolli started early in the industry. Back then, according to him, he was “coerced” into writing a weekly column for a local newspaper. He then did a bi-weekly column for a sports car paper, and it just became larger from there. Safe to say that his journey led him to publishing his own book, Land of Philantasy.
Join Pilolli as he continues to ‘philantasize’ and buy the book, available on every online book-selling platform, such as Amazon and the Barnes & Noble website, and at every physical bookstore. Order here.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube