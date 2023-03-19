Market Segmentation Analysis of the Automated CPR Devices Market by Product Type, End-user, and Region

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated CPR devices are machines that provide mechanical chest compressions during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). These devices are designed to provide high-quality chest compressions in a consistent manner, which can improve patient outcomes during cardiac arrest.

The automated CPR devices market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing incidence of cardiac arrest and the need for more effective CPR techniques.

The market for automated CPR devices is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing demand for emergency medical services, and rising awareness about the benefits of automated CPR devices over manual CPR. The increasing availability of technologically advanced automated CPR devices is also contributing to the growth of this market.

The market is segmented by type, including pneumatic devices, mechanical devices, and others. Mechanical devices are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to their ease of use, portability, and effectiveness in providing consistent chest compressions.

The market is also segmented by application, including hospitals, emergency medical services, and others. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing adoption of automated CPR devices in hospital settings and the availability of funding for hospital equipment purchases.

Some of the major players in the automated CPR devices market include Zoll Medical Corporation,, Medtronic,, Physio-Control,, Brunswick Biomedical Technologies,, Michigan Instruments,, SunLife Science,, SCHILLER Americas Inc., Faith Group, Stryker Corporation, Lucas. These companies are investing in research and development to improve the functionality and effectiveness of automated CPR devices and expand their market presence.

Overall, the automated CPR devices market represents a significant opportunity for healthcare providers and technology companies to improve patient outcomes and save lives during cardiac arrest.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world. COVID-19 has created new challenges that are requiring manufacturers to innovate at speeds they never have before. Supply chain disruptions, social distancing on high-touch assembly lines, limited ability to travel, and the need for oversight add significant complexity to today’s processes. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on the manufacturing market there is a shortage in supply of raw materials from Chinese manufacturers which has resulted in a severe demand-supply gap. The manufacturers are further expected to be stranded on raw material orders owing to the logistics industry being significantly impacted due to lockdown amid COVID-19. This has all affected the market adversely causing a slowdown in the Automated CPR devices market due to shortage of supply and manufacturing.

Mechanical chest compressions during cardiac arrest have improved hemodynamic variables in porcine and human studies and been documented to be safe with equal survival rates to high quality manual chest compressions during OHCA. The use of active compression-decompression CPR (ACD-CPR), with active decompression to a higher level than the normal anatomical level, has showed promising results compared to standard chest compressions in both animals and humans. The mechanical devices used in the animal lab were impossible to bring into the field, and use of the handheld device did not deliver the same level of standardization and continuity as mechanical devices, resulting in lower fractions of ACD-CPR adhering to guidelines. The handheld device has been studied extensively, both alone and combined with an impedance threshold device (ITD). Systematic reviews of a study conclude that neither manual ACD-CPR nor the ITD-device during manual CPR improve long time survival.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automated CPR devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global automated CPR devices market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global automated CPR devices market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global automated CPR devices market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

