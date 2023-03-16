Middlefield Concludes ETF Risk Rating Review

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group (“Middlefield”) announced today that it has concluded the risk rating review of its Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”). The risk rating of Middlefield Innovation Dividend ETF (the “Fund”) (TSX:MINN) has been increased from Medium to Medium-to-High, which is reflected in the Prospectus and Fund Facts dated March 16, 2023. The risk rating change is effective immediately and is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, in accordance with National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.



Middlefield reviews the risk rating of the ETFs it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of the Fund.

Copies of the Prospectus and further information about any of our ETFs are available by visiting our website at www.middlefield.com or contacting Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield’s actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs.

