HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ‎ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF LETTER OF INTENT AND PROVIDES UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("Horizon" or the "Company") HPL announces that the proposed transaction for a certain European oil and gas company first announced on ‎January 12, 2023, has been terminated. The Company could not reach final agreeable terms with the vendor.

Trading in the Horizon shares on the NEX Board has been halted at the request of the Company and is expected to resume ‎on the NEX once the resumption review process has been completed by the NEX.‎

Horizon is currently working with the Polish government to complete the Transformation Process in Poland as outlined below and looks forward to commencing operations in Poland as soon as the process is complete. Horizon holds the rights to a 100% interest in two conventional oil & natural gas concessions in ‎Poland, known as Bielsko-Biala and Cieszyn, through two wholly owned Polish subsidiary companies ‎which the Company acquired from San Leon Energy. The full details of the acquisition are described ‎in our Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. The Company has re-engaged with the Polish Ministry of the Environment to complete the Transformation ‎Process as described in the Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis. In ‎summary, a transformation of the concessions to the new Polish concession laws ("Transformation ‎Process") is required by the Polish government as a result of the implementation of amendments to ‎Poland's geological and mining laws. An application for the Transformation Process was submitted ‎to the Polish government in December, 2016 but is not yet ‎complete. The licenses were originally set to expire in April and August of 2018 but, as ‎the Transformation Process had already commenced, they have been ‎effectively in suspension pending a decision by the Polish government on the Transformation ‎Process. The timing for completing the Transformation Process has been severely impacted by the war in Ukraine, ‎travel and work restrictions imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as by the ‎Company's prior lack of financial resources. Completing the Transformation Process involves ‎negotiations with the Polish Government to finalise: (i) the work programs to be conducted, and (ii) ‎the value of the concession fees and guarantees that will be committed to the Polish government.‎

An independent evaluation of the reserve and resources of the Lachowice natural gas development project were described in ‎Horizon's press release dated December 5, 2022. ‎

Horizon will also continue its business development activities to acquire and develop ‎previously discovered gas and oil resources in the ‎proven natural gas and oil basins located onshore ‎Europe.

The Company has until March 31 to complete the second tranche of its previously announced private placement and will disclose once completed.

