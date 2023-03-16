HB 4294 of 2023
MICHIGAN, March 16 - Family law: marriage and divorce; minimum age of consent for marriage; establish at 18. TIE BAR WITH: HB 4293'23, HB 4295'23, HB 4296'23, HB 4297'23
Last Action: 3/16/2023 - referred to Committee on Judiciary
