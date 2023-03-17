EDRM Launches EDRM 2.0 Project to Update Iconic Model

Setting the global standards for e-discovery 2023 Simplified EDRM Model

This new initiative to refresh the model, with supporting guidelines, leverages the great contributions of multiple EDRM teams and will help to ensure that the EDRM Model remains the accepted standard” — David Cohen, leader of Reed Smith's Records & E-Discovery Practice Group

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce a project to update the iconic EDRM model to reflect emerging use cases, new technologies and applicability worldwide. EDRM is launching the project with a refreshed EDRM Model for 2023, incorporating the latest IGRM diagram at the front with no substantive changes.

The new EDRM 2.0 project team will build on the work of the EDRM Revision team led by project trustee, Tara Emory, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, Redgrave Data, the IGRM 2.0 team led by Eric Mandel of Innovative Driven and the Processing Specifications led by John Tredennick of EDRM Trusted Partner, Merlin Search Technologies and Craig D. Ball. The IGRM and Processing teams’ work product is available on the EDRM website. The marketing team led by Doug Kaminski of our EDRM Trusted Partner, Cobra Legal Solutions, generated the newest IGRM Model. The EDRM Revision team reviewed and updated the supporting material for each aspect of the EDRM model.

Special thanks to Rob Robinson of ComplexDiscovery for his keen eye and assistance on the fine details of the refreshed model and to Robert Keeling and Dave Cohen for their review of the diagram.

“We are grateful to Tara and the EDRM Revision team for their updates,” said Mary Mack, EDRM CEO and Chief Legal Technologist. “We realized to do them justice, the Model itself needed to be updated. Because it is core to our community in communicating across organizations and functions, the graphical upgrade will be informed by that body of work as well as other groups who have proposed different ways to look at eDiscovery.”

EDRM is seeking those interested in leading a portion of the model’s project team or contributing to this very important community project. Please reach out to info@edrm.net to engage.

"The EDRM Model, first released in 2005 by George Socha and Tom Gelbmann, has served as the industry-accepted standard depiction of the e-discovery process since its release, with only minor revisions since then," noted David Cohen, leader of Reed Smith's Records & E-Discovery Practice Group and Chair of the EDRM Board of Project Trustees. "This new initiative to refresh the model, with supporting guidelines, leverages the great contributions of multiple EDRM teams, and will help to ensure that the EDRM Model remains the accepted standard for many years into the future."

EDRM recognizes the EDRM Revision team (organizations listed for identification, not endorsement):

Kelly Atherton, Norton Rose Fulbright

Shannon Bales, Munger Tolles

Rebekah Bailey, Nichols Kastor

Charissa Squicciarini Bass, KPMG

Evan Benjamin, Wells Fargo

SusAnne Lee Chung, Legacy Law

Jennifer S. Coleman, Hopkins Carley

Debi Wilson Collins, TCDI

Robert Daniel, Integreon

Harry Dorcy, Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell

Tara Emory, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, Redgrave Data (Trustee)

Caitlin Fila, Bitrise

Conor Gavin, FTI

Zoya Gorbachova, Wesden eDiscovery

David Greetham, PC Forensics

Robert Keeling, Sidley Austin

Pavan Kotha, Clayton Utz

Dean Kuckelman, North East Law Magnet

Zach Lange, Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP

Vikram Masson, UnitedLex

Allison Meyers, Consilio

Derek Miller, IPRO

Samantha Miller, Fidelity Investments

James Moore, Consilio

Maeghan Ottrey, Fidelity Investments

Michael Quartararo, ACEDS

Mark Resnick, Consilio

Amy Bowser Rollins, LitSupport Guru

Michelle Six, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Jenna Stupar, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Tiana Van Dyk, Epiq

Miguel Villalobos, United Lex

Robb Webb, Deloitte

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

Download the detailed 2023 EDRM model here: https://edrm.net/download/164414/?tmstv=1679073250

Download the simplified 2023 EDRM model here: https://edrm.net/download/164411/?tmstv=1679073536

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact