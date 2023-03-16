Submit Release
Congress’ Omnibus Spending Package: A Heavy Emphasis on Health Care

Late last year, Congress approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that was notable in its heavy emphasis on health care. Among the more than 4,000 pages in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 are hundreds of pages of health care-related provisions, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson writes in his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas.

Thompson summarizes key components of the bill, including provisions on telehealth, mental health, substance abuse treatment, the physician workforce, and community health workers.

