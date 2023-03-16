Von Payne Black Whiskey: Award-Winning Craft Distiller Releases Highly Anticipated Batch #4

Clearwater, FL March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Von Payne Spirits, LLC, a Clearwater, Florida based craft distiller, announces the release of Batch #4 of their distinctive Von Payne Black Blended Whiskey Infused with Natural Black Currant. In response to customer and industry demand, Batch #4 is the largest release thus far, with 50% of the inventory pre-sold ahead of production.

The company's dedication to the craft of premium whiskey-making is evident in the exceptional taste and design of their product as they continue to focus on the details and refinement of their blend, infusion, and packaging. Von Payne has received significant attention with its iconic gargoyle pour spout that adorns every bottle and the overwhelming positive reviews of their whiskey. Since its launch in January 2022, the company’s unique whiskey has won seven industry awards, including gold for taste and platinum for design at the SIP Awards.

Von Payne Spirits will showcase Batch #4 at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention April 2nd – 5th in Orlando, FL. This event will allow industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience the distinctive taste of Von Payne Black and its intentionally different approach to the spirits market.

Founder of Von Payne Spirits, LLC, Steve Allen, commented on the company's rapid growth, saying, "We are humbled and thrilled by the market demand for Von Payne and exceeding our growth goals so quickly. We are working hard to meet the demand and are focused on ramping up production faster than anticipated. We are excited to see what the future holds."

With Batch #4 expected to sell out within weeks, Von Payne is already working on its next and even larger batch as they expand their distribution footprint to make it more accessible to whiskey enthusiasts.

For more information about Von Payne Spirits, LLC, and to stay updated on future releases, visit their website at www.VonPayne.com or follow them on social media @VonPayneWhiskey.

About Von Payne Spirits, LLC

Quickly gaining recognition for its distinctive taste, iconic branding and innovative packaging, Von Payne Spirits, LLC, based in Clearwater Florida, is changing how people think about whiskey. Their first creation, Von Payne Black Blended Whiskey Infused with Natural Black Currant, was released in January of 2022 and has rapidly been accepted into the market as an award-winning premium product.

Known for their embrace of alternative subcultures, Von Payne Spirits promotes the belief that “different is good” and is driven by their mission to bring different people together for interesting experiences and conversations. Their gargoyle pour spout that adorns every bottle of Von Payne calls to gather anyone that has ever felt different and wants to share their unique experience and tastes with others.

Von Payne is expanding the whiskey market beyond the status-quo and giving experienced whiskey enthusiast something new to love. Discover the Pleasure of Payne.

Contact Information:

Von Payne Spirits, LLC

Tyler Morgan

720-775-5773

Contact via Email

vonpayne.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/882017

Press Release Distributed by PR.com