Lihue Airport parking lot full

Posted on Mar 16, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

Lihue – The Lihue Airport (LIH) parking lot is at capacity. A one-in/one-out policy has been implemented. If you are traveling out of LIH today you may want to consider getting dropped off. The Hawaii Department of Transportation will continue to update the situation.

