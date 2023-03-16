Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to Panama and Honduras

Special Presidential Advisor (SPA) for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd will travel to Panama and Honduras, March 17-21. In Panama, SPA Dodd will attend the 63rd annual Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Annual Meetings and meet with bank and regional finance leaders, as well as Panamanian officials. In Honduras, SPA Dodd will meet with Honduran officials and private sector representatives. These visits advance the commitment of the United States to foster inclusive economic growth, democracy, human rights, and rule of law in the Western Hemisphere.