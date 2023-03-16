Department of State Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City, Guatemala

In an important symbol of our enduring friendship with Guatemala, U.S. Ambassador William Popp and Overseas Buildings Operation’s (OBO) Director Will Moser officially dedicated the new U.S. Embassy Guatemala City on March 16.

The new embassy is located on a 9.4-acre site in the eastern foothills of the Valle de la Ermita, southeast of the city’s historic center, and provides a secure, modern, and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Guatemala. It incorporates numerous sustainable features to conserve resources and reduce operating costs, including the use of photovoltaic panels, native vegetation, and on-site wastewater treatment and reuse.

The Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle was the design architect for the project, and B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, constructed the complex, with Page of Washington, D.C., as architect of record. Roughly $115 million was infused into the local economy over the course of construction. The embassy was built by over 2,600 U.S. and Guatemalan workers with the support of 450 local companies.

Learn more about the project here.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.