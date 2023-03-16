Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,285 in the last 365 days.

Department of State Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City, Guatemala

In an important symbol of our enduring friendship with Guatemala, U.S. Ambassador William Popp and Overseas Buildings Operation’s (OBO) Director Will Moser officially dedicated the new U.S. Embassy Guatemala City on March 16.

The new embassy is located on a 9.4-acre site in the eastern foothills of the Valle de la Ermita, southeast of the city’s historic center, and provides a secure, modern, and resilient platform for U.S. diplomacy in Guatemala. It incorporates numerous sustainable features to conserve resources and reduce operating costs, including the use of photovoltaic panels, native vegetation, and on-site wastewater treatment and reuse.

The Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle was the design architect for the project, and B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama, constructed the complex, with Page of Washington, D.C., as architect of record. Roughly $115 million was infused into the local economy over the course of construction. The embassy was built by over 2,600 U.S. and Guatemalan workers with the support of 450 local companies.

Learn more about the project here.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 176 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects in the design phase or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.

For further information, please contact OBO’s External Affairs Director Neda Brown at OBO-External-Affairs@state.gov or visit www.state.gov/obo.

You just read:

Department of State Dedicates New U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City, Guatemala

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more