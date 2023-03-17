Vanessa helps people break free from debilitating anxiety without years of talk therapy and medications
EINPresswire.com/ -- Her mentor program helps people understand the root cause of the problem instead of just managing their symptoms.
With so much negativity and uncertainty, there has been an alarming increase in mental health problems like anxiety in the world. To make matters worse, traditional talk therapy and medications are not only expensive but can take years to provide relief, leaving a lot of people feeling frustrated and hopeless. This is where Vanessa at Hybrid Therapy, LLC, is trying to make a difference with Rapid transformational therapy.
She uses a combination of evidence-based therapeutic techniques to provide people with the tools they need to make positive changes and overcome debilitating anxiety, derealization, depersonalization, intrusive thoughts, tinnitus and panic attacks. Her methods are a combination of solution-oriented techniques like NLP, CBT, hypnotherapy, and neuroplasticity.
Speaking on the occasion, Vanessa said, “As someone who suffered from debilitating anxiety myself, I learned to overcome the symptoms, not just manage with scientific proven strategies. I came to realize that traditional talks and medication are not for most people as they just talk about the pain at a conscious level. What separates me from most therapists is that I don’t just give people tools just to help them manage or cope with anxiety; I help them break free from anxiety completely, so they don’t fall back into the cycle again. With my mentorship program combined with Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), I go deeper to uncover the root cause and rapidly overcome it. I have helped hundreds of people transform their lives with no coping methods and who are now enjoying the liberating, peaceful life that they deserve”.
There are no managing methods with her personalized approach as it focuses on reframing any negative values, beliefs, emotions, and habits that many people carry with them since childhood. Thanks to her sessions, people are able to overcome panic attacks and as well as brain fog that affects their performance in all aspects of life.
After an RTT session, she creates a customized powerful recording that the client can listen to for the next 30 days, which helps to rewire pathways in the brain. This helps keep them focused, so they don't relapse.
Besides individuals, she is hired by companies to help remove the limiting beliefs of their employees so workplace performance can improve.
People interested in rapidly overcoming debilitating anxiety can visit their website today to book an introductory call and sign up for her mentor program to overcome anxiety.
For more information, visit: https://www.hybridtherapyvm.com/.
Vanessa Montejano
