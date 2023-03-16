Governor Abbott Readies State Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather

March 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather expected to impact large portions of the state beginning today through Friday evening.



"The State of Texas is readying all available emergency response resources as severe weather begins to impact Texans and communities across our state," said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor weather conditions, I urge all Texans to be cautious, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and make an emergency plan to keep you and your loved ones safe. Texas stands ready to swiftly provide any additional resources and support needed during these severe storms."



Severe weather is expected to bring an increased risk to North, Central, and East Texas, including large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes. Heavy rain and potential flash flooding are forecasted in East Texas. West Texas faces below-freezing temperatures, as well as a mix of rain and snow through the weekend.



At the Governor's direction, TDEM has the following state resources on standby to support severe weather response operations if conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban search and rescue teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, motor graders, Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat teams

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers in the threat area

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



Additionally, TDEM has alerted all members of the Texas Emergency Management Council to be prepared to support response and recovery operations across the state.



For severe weather safety information, visit texasready.gov.

