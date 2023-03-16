Newmar Recognizes Top Suppliers of 2022

/EIN News/ -- NAPPANEE, Ind., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newmar Corporation , a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, recognized several suppliers and individual contributors for their supply chain performance for 2022, at its annual banquet held March 9th at the Samluung Platz Event Center in Nappanee, IN.



The annual awards recognize suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys, measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar’s purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening’s festivities.

“We had another challenging year for supply chain in 2022 and it is important to recognize our key suppliers that have continued to deliver quality product on-time to Newmar,” said Matt McQuown, Vice President of Supply Chain. “These companies and individuals contributed greatly to Newmar’s continued success.”

Newmar’s new president, Casey Tubman, took this opportunity to introduce himself in-person to many of Newmar’s suppliers. In talking to the crowd of more than 170, Tubman stated, “Bringing together our top suppliers for a meal together and recognizing each of you is a highlight of year for the entire Newmar team.”

For 2022, more than 500 suppliers were eligible to receive an award. Of those, 73 suppliers scored Excellent and were eligible for individuals awards listed below. Award recipients are recognized for the service, dedication and commitment to serving Newmar. In addition to supplier attendees, multiple employees from Newmar and Winnebago Industries were in attendance.

Recognized for the Virgil Miller award for this year was RiverPark Inc. The Virgil Miller award is given to Newmar’s top supplier for the year. Additional companies recognized were:

Customer Service Award Tracy Cook-Emmorey - Equipment Service Inc. Kaye Fewell - Pletcher Sales Inc. Kelly Cox – Lippert Components-Girard Systems Patti Leathers - Jasper Plastics Solutions Tammy Victor - Kampco Steel Products Inc. Salesperson of the Year Award Mike Steele - Ranger Distribution Inc. Delivery Service Award Craig Haslett - Eckhart Woodworking Inc. Operations Support Award Ace Builders, Inc. Engineering Innovation Award American Technology Components, Inc. Special Recognition Award Ryan Brimmer – Sika

Phil Cline – Crossroads Quality Distribution Top Ten Supplier Award Clean Seal Inc. LX Hausys America, Inc. MORryde International, Inc. Ramco Engineering, Inc. Ranger Distribution Inc. Riegsecker Woodworks, Inc. Ultrafabrics, LLC Almega Tru-Flex Inc. REM Industries, Inc. Williamsburg Furniture Inc. Virgil Miller Award RiverPark Inc.

