MARILYN WASSMAN: SHORT STORIES FOR YOUNG READERS
Get ready to be swept away by the magic of storytelling with Marilyn Wassmann’s What The Wind Blew InTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Marilyn B. Wassmann’s What The Wind Blew In: Six Stories to Read with Children. This delightful children's book is filled with six enchanting short stories, each paired with mesmerizing illustrations that will capture the imagination of young readers. Beautifully crafted tales with playful rhyming patterns will make reading a fun and musical experience for kids.
Wassmann's collection includes six stories, each accompanied by her illustrations. Each story delivers an important message while incorporating humor, making them both fun and educational for readers, particularly children. One of the stories, "Ballad of the Birdhouse," tells the story of a narrow rescue of a falling bird by a plastic owl and teaches a lesson about approaching new challenges.
This book is sure to be a hit with young audiences and will keep them engaged and entertained for hours.
Marilyn B. Wassmann is a highly educated individual with degrees in art history, library science, and studio art. She has worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress and contributed illustrations to various anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. Wassman is also the author of a children's book, The Opossum and the Cats. Today, she lives in Maryland with her husband, Paul, and their pets. Her combination of education and skills has helped her make a name for herself in the art and literature world with her contributions to art cataloging, illustration, and writing.
Make reading fun for all the children around the globe by grabbing a copy of What The Wind Blew In: Six Stories to Read with Children on Amazon! Be sure to also dive into her other literary gems – The Opossum and the Cats and Pen Scratching Poets – to experience the full range of this author’s talents.
