PFSweb to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference on March 23

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) (the “Company”), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, is scheduled to participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from March 22-23, 2023.

PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 23 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s investor relations page here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Sidoti representative or the Company’s investor relations team at PFSW@gatewayir.com.

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

Investor Relations:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com


