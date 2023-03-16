The Opossum and the Cats: Finding Friends in Unexpected Places
Journey with Marilyn Wassmann as she takes readers on a tale of friendship and finding kindness in unexpected characters.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birth is a miracle that can be seen in many organisms; it allows people to pass down generations of knowledge and genes into a new organism to help them survive in this harsh world. As lovely as it can be, it can also be dangerous to the offspring if not born in the proper conditions, resulting in a high number of stillbirths and miscarriages. Despite this, only a few individuals beat the odds and survive, a feat that few can accomplish.
In the book, The Opossum and the Cats, by Marilyn Wassmann she tells the story of a mother cat who sought shelter in the most unusual places. The story of a mother cat's struggles with birth and her search for a safe place to bring her children into the world – and making an unusual friend, an opossum, who assists her in caring for her children, providing them with safety in their harsh world. The opossum having his quiet life changed by this event allowed them to stay with him and aided the kittens when they needed him most.
Marilyn Wassmann is a fantastic writer who was able to capture the struggles of homelessness and allow her readers to feel the pain that the mother cat was experiencing at the time. The illustrations, along with the story, make it easier for younger readers to grasp the moral of the story and depict the kindness expressed by the opossum as he opened his home to a stranger and built a home with them.
Take this journey with the mother cat as she seeks shelter in the home of the opossum. Will they live peaceful lives? What happens to the kittens? Find out more in Marilyn Wassmann’s book titled The Opossum and the Cats – a story of unconditional kindness and friendship. Be sure to also dive into her other literary gems – Pen Scratching Poets and What The Wind Blew In – to experience the full range of this author’s talents.
Grab a copy now on Amazon and all other online bookstores.
