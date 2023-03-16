Pen Scratching Poets: A Riveting Family Collection of Artistic Pursuits
Marilyn Wassmann pens an interesting collection of art and poetry into one compact book inspired by family.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspiration can come from anywhere; it can come from within, nature, and even from random experiences throughout one's life. It can come from emotions, whether positive or negative, but one thing is certain: when people are inspired, they get moving to create something that expresses their feelings and emotions into the physical realm in order to create something memorable – one other incredible source of inspiration is family.
In her book, Pen Scratching Poets, Marilyn Wassmann compiles poems written by various family members and inspired by events and moments in their lives. The book begins with Pen Scratches, a poem written by Marilyn Wassmann's grandmother that inspired the title of this collection of art pieces. It is the story of generations of family members expressing their thoughts and feelings through written text, allowing future generations to enjoy generations of poems and see the differences and similarities between today's society and those of the past.
This book is filled with rhythmic anecdotes that allow readers to truly feel the author’s dedication and effort into this compilation. Elegantly combining various tunes and notes into a symphony that appears too effortless, accompanied by images of drawings and illustrations that showcase their vast talents and skill – allowing readers to immerse themselves in their rich family culture and traditions and to become a part of their family through poetry and illustrations.
Be ready to be a part of the family as Marilyn Wassmann and Paul Wassmann invite readers into their lives and welcome them into the fold of their family as Marilyn Wassmann flips through memories in her book, Pen Scratching Poets, and dive into her other literary gems – The Opossum and the Cats and What The Wind Blew In – to experience the full range of this author’s talents.
