Smarter Aging Calls for Smarter Homes

Experience The Werner House, a tech-enabled home designed to help aging adults operate independently while eliminating fear, staying connected, remaining purposeful, and continuing to live their best lives when aging in place.

According to the National Council on Aging, nearly 14 million Americans are aging alone at home. All the more reason to showcase the latest tech-enabled products and accessible furnishings designed for seniors by the country's foremost manufacturers, all in one place at The Werner House. The house is now available for families to experience a short-term Airbnb vacation stay and determine what they might like to incorporate into their own homes while glimpsing into the future of aging in a chic environment.

"With technology constantly advancing, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when faced with endless options," says Lisa M. Cini, aging expert and founder of The Werner House. "Despite the products available on the market, it may be difficult to pinpoint which ones can help decrease falls and navigate day-to-day tasks like cooking, bathrooming and cleaning the house when aging at home, especially when alone."

Guests of The Werner House can try out tech and design innovations including kitchens and bathrooms with height-adjustable countertops, sinks, cabinets, and bidet toilets, as well as living rooms and bedrooms featuring ergonomic furniture, circadian lighting, and Shaw smart flooring; a fitness room with equipment designed to maintain balance and cognition; and a wellness spa with a seated infrared sauna and state-of-the-art hot and cold plunge pools. The Werner House will help people make more informed decisions about the latest technology designed specifically for aging adults by Pottery Barn, Shaw, JACLO, Williams Sonoma, Pressalit, Samsung, and Brondell, among others that are designed to enable independent living, promote safety, security, and mobility, moving them from fear to freedom and improving quality of life.

In addition, remote health monitoring devices like hearing aids are available with fall detection and the ability to track body and brain health in 27 languages. There are also devices that measure movements that indicate risk of falling, and others that monitor 10 medical parameters including temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure, breathing patterns, heart rate, lung function, etc. in 30 seconds. A handheld device allows for remote office visits and real-time collection of vital sign readings, to accurately monitor medical conditions regardless of location. Even the world's smallest and lightest wearable blood pressure monitor is now available, as well as a pill dispenser that will flash the corresponding day slot with a bright red light and blast an alarm that increases in volume until pills are taken.

"The latest technologies can truly support independent living while aging safely, worry-free and comfortably at home," adds Cini. "The Werner House in Columbus, Ohio is an adventure for the whole family to experience the new world of tech devices that can provide peace of mind for aging loved ones."

For more information about The Werner House please visit www.infinite-living.org.

Interior designer and aging expert Lisa M. Cini is the award-winning President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005649/en/