Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,454 in the last 365 days.

MindPlay Education Acquires LightSail Education, Expanding Digital Literacy Offerings for K-12 Students Nationwide

MindPlay Education acquires LightSail Education, advancing its mission to unlock student success with engaging literacy solutions and diverse content.

TUCSON, AZ, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 40 years, MindPlay Education has been providing learning experiences to educators and families and continues to pave the way.

We are most excited to announce the acquisition of LightSail Education, a leading K-12 digital literacy platform. The acquisition of LightSail greatly contributes to MindPlay’s mission to unlock student success for students across the Nation. The addition of LightSail Education will provide educators a distinct advantage when it comes to digital library tools as it creates an engaging literacy space for all students to enhance their reading and learning journey.

Quote from Jeff Pendleton, MindPlay CEO

“Adding LightSail to MindPlay’s decades of developing education software and making learning accessible to everyone, make so much sense. LightSail is an innovative and effective learning platform that helps students learn from the content they love, with the social features today’s students expect. Its instructional and administrative tools deliver on districts’ needs for ease-of-use, versatility, pedagogical rigor, and value without sacrificing students’ need for an engaging, content-rich, and diverse literacy experience.”

Quote from Steven Gittleson, LightSail Co-Founder and CEO

“We are excited to join the MindPlay team and their mission of unlocking student success. LightSail has been helping learners develop reading confidence regardless of their starting point for years. Our breadth of content delivered across multiple learning modalities will be a powerful combination with MindPlay’s instructional expertise”

MindPlay Education is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, and was originally founded as a development company for educational publishers. In 1986, founder Judith Bliss created a self-published line of software called MindPlay, and the company has been focused on delivering Software as a Service ever since.

Contact us today for more information at: mindplay.com/contact/

Noah Sturdevant
MindPlay Education, LLC
+1 520-221-7911
noah@mindplay.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

MindPlay Education Acquires LightSail Education, Expanding Digital Literacy Offerings for K-12 Students Nationwide

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more