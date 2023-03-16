Valhalla Private Capital Partners with Plug and Play Alberta

The Calgary-headquartered investment firm focused on early-stage entrepreneurs, and world-class innovation platform collaborate to support startup ecosystem gain traction globally

Calgary, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhalla Private Capital has launched a collaborative partnership with Plug and Play Alberta, to amplify both companies' respective outreach across the North American startup ecosystem, increasing investor recruitment and engagement for both parties.

The agreement will see Valhalla Private Capital and Plug and Play Alberta co-host events and cross-promote each other via digital platforms to enhance the exposure of startup companies to investors.

Valhalla Private Capital and Plug and Play Alberta are set to collaborate on a special new program to be delivered to all batch program startups, covering topics such as term sheets, valuations and later-stage startups. The pair will also collaborate on a semi-annual half-day event targeting new capital nationwide to consider startups as an asset class.

Speaking of the partnership Teruel Carrasco, president at Valhalla Private Capital, said:

"Valhalla Private Capital is honoured to work with Plug and Play Alberta. Plug & Play is a leading accelerator and investor and has demonstrated its ability to support startups through their unique partnerships with the corporate community. It made complete sense for us to partner with Plug and Play Alberta as it supports our mission to work and support local ecosystems with an eye to the global market."

As a result of this partnership, Plug & Play Alberta will function as a sponsor at Valhalla Private Capital's event' Vantage: Early Stage Investing in 2023'. The inaugural one-day summit brings together accredited investors, family offices, institutional investors and founders to begin an exploration of the asset class as an investment strategy on March 22, 2023. Valhalla Private Capital will release more info on speakers and attendees in the run-up to Vantage, an event which brings Canada's premier Venture Capital groups to Calgary.

Valhalla Private Capital

Valhalla Private Capital is a full-service corporate finance firm focused on early-stage entrepreneurs. With the largest angel network in Western Canada, a suite of investment funds, education, training & mentorship programs, and M&A advisory services, Valhalla serves the entire lifecycle needs of entrepreneurs who operate businesses and entrepreneurs who invest in businesses.

Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes Technology and Innovation, Edmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

