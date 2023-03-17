Orders in Seconds joins Intuit’s QuickBooks to offer order management and accounting solution for wholesale distributors

Orders in Seconds is now an Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider helping grow small to mid-sized manufacturers and wholesale distributors in the United States

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) has joined the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program with Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. The OIS solution will be bundled with Intuit QuickBooks Online and Desktop, making it an ideal complement to QuickBooks for expanding manufacturing and wholesale businesses.OIS is a pioneer in the mobile-cloud software industry. OIS helps wholesale distributors and manufacturers streamline their end-to-end order processing. Since its inception in 2015, the OIS team has worked tirelessly to simplify, automate and speed up the order fulfillment process through advanced cloud-based mobile solutions; well beyond the scope of manual paper-based processes and difficult-to-use outdated technology.According to OIS, wholesale distribution has seen its fair share of challenges in the last few years. Not only that, but as product complexity becomes more difficult and competition continues to grow around every corner, shrinking margins are at the top of the biggest problem list for many companies.To address these issues, OIS and Intuit QuickBooks will be holding a free webinar online on March 28, 2023, called Time to Scale Up Your Wholesale Business with OIS + QuickBooks. In this webinar, participants will learn more about how the OIS and QuickBooks integration enables an all-in-one order management and accounting solution for distributors and manufacturers.People interested in attending can register for the free webinar here and can also find Orders in Seconds listed in the QuickBooks Solution Provider Directory.“At Orders in Seconds, we believe field sales and B2B ordering should be hassle-free,” says Founder and President of Order in Seconds, Inc., Oscar Guerrero. “We developed a cloud-based mobile solution; OIS Pro app for field sales reps and OIS eCommerce app for B2B ordering. These solutions integrate with QuickBooks, offering a unified platform to help run your business with ease.”OIS believes owners and managers will also love the OIS solution because it streamlines communication between field sales reps and the central office – all by simplifying sales and automating the order taking and fulfillment process.“Say goodbye to the headache from human errors, product returns and customer dissatisfaction with your current manual order taking process,” Guerrero states. “The integration of OIS solution and QuickBooks can help take your business to the next level.”OIS Pro boast a number of key benefits for users, including:● Ability to track clients with a 360 view of customer interactions● Greater visibility for management to track sales reps’ productivity, including access to KPIs, daily routes, and store visits● Effortlessly track inventory in near real-time● Seamlessly and quickly view the days, weeks, or months KPIs to make well-informed decisions● And much moreFor more information about Orders in Seconds, please visit www.ordersinseconds.com About OISOrders in Seconds, Inc. (OIS) was founded in 2015 by President, Oscar Guerrero, in New York. The company’s mission is to develop innovative and leading-edge digital solutions that keep its clients competitive in the ever-changing B2B marketplace – all while creating an inspiring workplace for its devoted employees.OIS has partnered with many notable brands over the past seven years, including Midway Importing, Quesos La Ricura, New York Produce, Wrigley, Mars Chocolate North America, Kraft, and more.