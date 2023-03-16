Johnny Hachem is Gearing Up to Put on Captivating Concerts in Europe and Composing New Orchestra Pieces
EINPresswire.com/ -- The acclaimed composer is preparing for a monumental 2023.
Musical composers might not enjoy the same popularity as they used to in the past. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve gone by the wayside. Popular composers still exist. The only difference is they generally venture into other mediums, like composing movies or video game soundtracks, to carve a name for themselves. Excellent examples to illustrate this concept are Hans Zimmer and John Williams. They’re both world-renowned, classically trained composers who achieved superstardom through their work in films. They still perform at concerts, operas, and music festivals for live shows, but they recognize the importance of branching out to grow their following in the modern era.
Johnny Hachem is a Lebanese-Ukrainian composer based in Switzerland. A recipient of numerous international awards, including the 2009 International Award for Music Composition at The International Composition Conference (Cergy-Pontoise, France), Johnny’s compositions helped him become well-known in the music world. He has played concerts and festivals in Ukraine, Lebanon, France, Austria, Germany, South Korea, the UAE, etc.
2023 has already been a great year for Johnny. Over the past two months, he had masterclasses and concerts scheduled in Rotterdam, Zurich, Paris, and Lisbon. In addition, these musical and educational activities also created media buzz for Johnny’s music, helping him land press interviews.
However, Johnny wants to use the momentum to propel him further and keep his music career going. Hence, he’s composing a new orchestra piece and writing his first book on music. Moreover, he plans to hold peace concerts in Switzerland and Germany in the spring.
In conversation, Johnny shared, “I’m extremely excited for 2023 to be a monumental year for my music. I want to continue developing my following by performing more live shows. I was fortunate enough to play concerts and give masterclasses in four European cities earlier this year. In addition, I’m hoping to write a new orchestra piece and perform some charity concerts soon.”
About Johnny Hachem
Johnny Hachem is a Lebanese-Ukrainian composer and pianist living in Switzerland. He has been composing beautiful symphonies and musical pieces for over twenty years and has extensive experience composing for solo instruments and orchestras. Johnny’s music style is heavily influenced by Neo-romanticism with some modernistic elements. He has also played at several concerts and international festivals worldwide, contributing to his fame.
