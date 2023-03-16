- Date:
- May 24 - 25, 2022
- Day1:
- - ET
- Day2:
- - ET
Visit CDER Small Business and Industry Assistance Page
ABOUT THIS WORKSHOP
The FDA is developing a program to assess and rate the quality management maturity (QMM) of facilities manufacturing drug products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. A successful QMM rating program will improve supply chain transparency, inform purchasing decisions, reduce drug shortages, and increase medicine availability.
In Part 1 of this QMM workshop, FDA subject matter experts and guest speakers will:
- Provide a vision of CDER’s QMM program
- Explain the importance of QMM and its potential to improve supply chain decisions and reduce drug shortages
- Discuss the relationship between QMM, quality metrics, ICH Q12 Lifecycle Management, and advanced manufacturing
- Share the perspectives of industry participants in CDER’s QMM pilot programs
- Describe lessons learned from CDER’s QMM pilot programs
Join us for Part 2 of this QMM workshop in which FDA subject matter experts and guest speakers will:
- Describe how quality ratings have positively impacted medical device manufacturers through CDRH’s Case for Quality program
- Discuss existing quality ratings programs and their impact on industries
- Present research on financial and other risks associated with QMM ratings
- Provide perspectives from academia and industry on the importance of QMM
- Share opportunities for stakeholders to use QMM ratings
- Discuss perspectives of impacted stakeholders
TOPICS COVERED:
Part 1:
- CDER’s QMM program
- Drug shortage and pharmaceutical quality
- QMM, quality metrics, ICH Q12 Lifecycle Management, and advanced manufacturing
- Lessons learned from QMM pilot programs
- QMM assessments of pilot program participants
Part 2:
- CDRH’s existing Case for Quality program
- Industries with quality ratings systems and their impact
- Economic and risk analysis of quality ratings and their effect on pharmaceutical market structure
- How QMM ratings could inform drug purchasers
- Increasing resiliency of the U.S. drug supply chain
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Purchasers of drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers
- International regulators
- Experts on quality management systems
- Government agencies involved in the pharmaceutical supply chain
- Payors and pharmaceutical benefits managers