On This Page

Date: May 24 - 25, 2022 Day1: Tue, May 24 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET Day2: Wed, May 25 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Agenda

ABOUT THIS WORKSHOP

The FDA is developing a program to assess and rate the quality management maturity (QMM) of facilities manufacturing drug products and active pharmaceutical ingredients. A successful QMM rating program will improve supply chain transparency, inform purchasing decisions, reduce drug shortages, and increase medicine availability.

In Part 1 of this QMM workshop, FDA subject matter experts and guest speakers will:

Provide a vision of CDER’s QMM program

Explain the importance of QMM and its potential to improve supply chain decisions and reduce drug shortages

Discuss the relationship between QMM, quality metrics, ICH Q12 Lifecycle Management, and advanced manufacturing

Share the perspectives of industry participants in CDER’s QMM pilot programs

Describe lessons learned from CDER’s QMM pilot programs

Join us for Part 2 of this QMM workshop in which FDA subject matter experts and guest speakers will:

Describe how quality ratings have positively impacted medical device manufacturers through CDRH’s Case for Quality program

Discuss existing quality ratings programs and their impact on industries

Present research on financial and other risks associated with QMM ratings

Provide perspectives from academia and industry on the importance of QMM

Share opportunities for stakeholders to use QMM ratings

Discuss perspectives of impacted stakeholders

TOPICS COVERED:

Part 1:

CDER’s QMM program

Drug shortage and pharmaceutical quality

QMM, quality metrics, ICH Q12 Lifecycle Management, and advanced manufacturing

Lessons learned from QMM pilot programs

QMM assessments of pilot program participants

Part 2:

CDRH’s existing Case for Quality program

Industries with quality ratings systems and their impact

Economic and risk analysis of quality ratings and their effect on pharmaceutical market structure

How QMM ratings could inform drug purchasers

Increasing resiliency of the U.S. drug supply chain

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Purchasers of drugs or active pharmaceutical ingredients

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

International regulators

Experts on quality management systems

Government agencies involved in the pharmaceutical supply chain

Payors and pharmaceutical benefits managers

