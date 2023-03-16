Kimberly Spair, PhD, Produces Docuseries, Hope for Healing
He docuseries focuses on how the body can heal itself of physical, mental, and spiritual ailments.
Holistic medicine and wellness aren’t new concepts. Although they have garnered considerable popularity in the past few decades, the reality is that these concepts have always existed. Moreover, they’ve been especially prominent on the other side of the world, with traditional Chinese and Indian medicine relying heavily on holistic means to improve people’s well-being.
Dr. Kimberly Spair, a renowned holistic wellness expert, recently produced a docuseries, Hope for Healing. The series’ tagline succinctly sums up its intentions. It offers hope to anyone suffering in mind, body, or spirit. Most people believe symptom management is the only solution when suffering mentally, physically, or spiritually. However, the docuseries aims to shed light on how the human body is designed to combat these issues and can heal itself holistically.
Andrea Logan and Dr. Kimberly Spair directed and produced this series together. Andrea and Dr. Spair both have extensive experience with holistic medicine. Andrea has suffered from chronic illnesses her entire life, including Lyme disease and POTS. Similarly, Dr. Kimberly Spair was diagnosed with Lyme disease over a decade ago and had to use holistic methods to overcome her debilitating condition. The pair met because of their work on addiction, mindset, and neuroplasticity, leading them to develop their signature program, The Heal Method.
The docuseries also has numerous featured speakers making guest appearances, including Dr. Pejman Katiraei, a board-certified physician, and Anthony William, a number-one New York Times best-selling author. It also includes appearances from Nicolas Ortner, the CEO of The Tapping Solution, and Chris Wark, a best-selling author, speaker, and global health and wellness leader.
In conversation, Dr. Kimberly Spair shared, “I’m extremely proud to have co- produced and directed Hope for Healing. Our goal with this docuseries was to shed more light on how root-cause wellness can encourage the innate capacity of our bodies, eliminating or improving mental,+ physical ailments. I also hope that the docuseries gives hope to people suffering in mind, body, or spirit, helping them realize that they don’t have to live in pain for the rest of their lives.”
Those interested in the docuseries can watch it on Pure FlixEntertainment. Alternatively, they can learn more about the series and Dr. Kimberly Spair via the information below.
About Dr. Kimberly Spair
Dr. Kimberly Spair graduated from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health with a Master’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She also obtained a Ph.D. in Holistic Health and Nutrition in 2020.
Contact Dr. Kimberly Spair
Website: https://www.drkimberlyspair.com/
Email: office@drkimberlyspair.com
