Lawsuit Announced Against Warden for Juwan Jones' Death at ISP on 10.14.21
ISP must change and this lawsuit is about forcing real change at ISP."SOUTH BEND, IN, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Malik Shabazz, Esq
EVENT: National News Conference
DATE/TIME: Monday, March 20, 2023 – 3pm EST
LOCATION: DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend (Notre Dame Meeting Room)
123 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – South Bend, IN
RE: State vs Charles Johnson - 46D02-2202-MR-000003
ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85380116352?pwd=ZjRlSTdnODdCT3lxUUJkZkRtK2RDdz09
Meeting ID: 853 8011 6352
Passcode: 873131
South Bend, IN - Monday, March 20th at 3pm EST / The family and their lawyers shall announce a 20-million-dollar lawsuit against Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal and other ISP officials involving their responsibility for Juwan Jones' stabbing death at the ISP facility on October 14, 2021. Robin Jones, the mother of Juwan Jones, will appear with attorneys from Black Lawyers for Justice: Malik Shabazz, Esq. and Fatimah Johnson, Esq.
The civil rights lawsuit charges ISP Warden Ron Neal with violating Juwan Jones’ 8th Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment. The six-count lawsuit alleges that ISP officials failed to staff ISP properly, failed to provide adequate security, and failed miserably to intervene and to stop Jones’ stabbing death by another inmate on October 14, 2021.
"On the day of Juwan Jones' killing, Warden Neal failed to follow basic common-sense correctional practices that would have prevented his stabbing at the hands of a violent inmate. Even once Juwan was stabbed, ISP officials were absent from duty and let him bleed out on the floor without helping him. ISP must change and this lawsuit is about forcing real change at ISP." – Malik Shabazz, Esq., Black Lawyers for Justice.
Copies of the filed lawsuit will be made available to the press ahead of the news conference.
Malik Shabazz, Esq
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
