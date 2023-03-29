Renowned Investor Jason Calacanis’ Seed Stage Startup “Breath Hub” App Reached $40,000 Monthly Revenue

Breathe Better Live Better Jason Calacanis, Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Author Founder and CEO of Breath Hub

Breath Hub just finished Launch Accelerator as the Only All-in-one, Personalized Breathwork App in the $4.2 trillion Global Wellness Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Breath Hub , a personalized breathwork app, announced today that it reached over 800 guided sessions with a monthly revenue of $40,000 for people who want to practice breath work; achieve sustainable health and wellbeing but do not want to go through the process of trying to find a breath worker or pay thousands of dollars to a session.Reaching over 10,000 subscribers, Breath Hub just finished the LAUNCH Accelerator , a 16-week program for startups, led by Jason Calacanis (angel investor in Calm, Uber, Robinhood). The LAUNCH program provides investment and mentorship for early-stage companies to accelerate next-level growth and fundraising.Breath Hub is an app that can be easily accessed from anywhere, anytime, with a much lower price. Unlike other wellness apps, it focuses specifically on breathwork. Subscribers utilize Breath Hub for a wide range of reasons, from healing panic attacks to easing physical pain, enhancing performance in professional acting, public speaking, yoga, meditation, childbirth, and many other areas of life. Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet , the Founder and CEO of Breath Hub said: “ World-known breathing scientists got together and created this amazing breathwork app. The app not only has over 800 guided sessions and courses but also a unique algorithm that is the results of 20+ years of research and data gathered with over 40,000 people. Breath Hub can understand how you are breathing, and any wrong (dysfunctional) breathing habits you might have, just by asking you some simple questions, backed by behavioral health sciences.The Breath Hub team has been analyzing people’s breathing habits for over 20 years, utilizing devices like capnographs, oximeters, and different tests. They also created an amazing book, which will be released very soon, on over 200 scientifically well known symptoms and deficits of breathing habits and how you can heal them.”Practicing the guided breathwork sessions on the app is between 5-10 minutes daily. Some of the well known, breathing related symptoms can be healed and eased by using Breath Hub, by going on a customized journey and via the unique algorithm. The list of all of these symptoms, from migraines and anxiety to blood clots, is over 200+ symptoms long, and they are explained in detail in respiratory science books. For references, see Laffey, J. G., & Kavanagh, B. P. Hypocapnia, a New England Journal of Medicine (2002); 347(1): 43-53.Breathing techniques are regularly used by athletes, professional speakers, actors, actresses, musicians, psychologists, physiologists, and gynecologists, and in pilates, yoga, tai chi, Qigong, and in fact in any kind of wellness activity. There are different breathing techniques for almost any kind of practice, but no platform to help all these people train on their breathing to improve their performance. These people are all most certainly potential subscribers to the Breath Hub app.About Breath Hub:Breath Hub is the "World’s Largest Breathwork Community" with a fast growing, guided breathwork app. With this app, one can heal or ease more than 200 breathing related symptoms, stay healthy and well by learning and practicing breathwork every day, get breathing analyzed and begin a customized breathing journey. There are over 800 sessions and courses to choose from and more than 300 experts in the team to connect with. The Breath Hub journey started with Nevsah F. Karamehmet's passion for sharing the benefits of breathwork with the community. She is a distinguished and highly respected global authority in the breathing sciences field with over 20 years of expertise. For more information, visit www.breathhub.app About Nevsah:Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet is a teacher, speaker, best-selling author and successful entrepreneur. With more than 20 years’ experience in the field of Breathing Sciences, Nevsah is recognised globally as being the authority on dysfunctional breathing and thinking habits. Her posts include Vice President at the Graduate School of Behavioural Health Sciences and founding president of Breath Coaching Federation, and she’s also a member of the Breathing Sciences Faculty. Her work has taken her all over the world, working with clients like HSBC, ING Bank, Pfizer and Vodafone, as well as well-known celebrities and professional athletes. She’s been interviewed on numerous radio and TV channels, such as the BBC, CNBC, CNN, and FOX TV, and also been featured in publications including TIME Magazine, Forbes, The Huffington Post and Hello! Magazine. Nevsah’s mission is to create simple products and courses to get people to live masterful lives, delivered through workshops, seminars, online courses and personal coaching. Nevsah is a recognized authority, who combines science and spirituality for physical, emotional, mental development and for enhancing psychological well-being for more than 20 years, established breath coaching as a profession, trained thousands of people from around the world in breath coaching, and has inspired more than 100,000 people in her lectures, workshops, and seminars to learn breathing for improving their health and performance. She is the author of best-seller book "Awakening is not what you think": https://www.amazon.com/Awakening-Not-What-You-Think/dp/1982229713

