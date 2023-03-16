Submit Release
DEQ Launches Online Public Records Requests

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has launched an online public records request form, making it easier for the public to access agency records. The new form is part of DEQ efforts to improve efficiency, tracking and fulfillment of requests by DEQ staff.

As part of DEQ’s commitment to transparency, the new public records request system provides a single place for requesting public records from any Division or regional office, including documents, emails, and Phase 1 reports. Members of the public, organizations, and the press can request public records using the new form on the DEQ website.

Many of DEQ’s public records are already available online, including permits, compliance documents, and environmental documents. DEQ’s ArcGIS resources, like the Community Mapping System, include links to permits and associated documents for most regulated facilities.

For a complete list of DEQ’s online public records and ArcGIS resources, visit DEQ’s Online Public Records page.

