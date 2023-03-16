Marriott International Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day 2023 with Inspiring Events

On March 8, 2023, Marriott International Maldives conducted two inspiring events to celebrate women achievements and progress towards equality. These events were held at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and Huraa Island and were part of Marriott International’s month-long celebration of International Women’s Day.

The first event was a panel discussion held at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, featuring Ms. Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources Marriott International for Singapore, Malaysia, and Maldives; Ms. Shalinee Ahmed, Market Director of Sales & Marketing Marriott International for Maldives; and Mr. Mohamed Shiman, Director of Human Resources at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. The discussion focused on the topic of “Women’s achievements and progress towards equality”. The event was broadcast live, allowing female associates from all seven Marriott Bonvoy resorts in the Maldives to participate virtually, while few female talents from each of the resorts were also physically present at the event.

The second event was a panel discussion held at a nearby local island, Huraa Island, on the same topic and held at the Huraa Island Community Centre allowing for female talent from the island to join in and engage with the panelists as well. The event was attended by more than 50 young adult women of Huraa Island, members of Huraa Council, Principle and female leaders of Huraa School, Huraa Women’s Development Committee Members and also had female representatives from all seven Marriott International resorts in the Maldives. This session was moderated by Mr. Mohamed Shiman and included Ms. Emma Jones, as well as two inspiring female chefs from Maldives, Ms. Aminath Abdul Rasheed, Chef De Partie from JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa and Ms. Aminath Hameed, Junior Sous Chef from The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands.

Marriott International Maldives is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and these events reflect the company’s core values and strategic business goals. The events were a testimony to Marriott International’s commitment to women’s development in the region and the opportunities available to women at Marriott International. The events also recognised the hard work and achievements of Marriott’s female talent and leaders, who are paving the way for more women to join and grow in the industry.

At the individual resorts, in addition to streaming the panel discussion live for the female associates various other activations were held to celebrate the special day. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands there was an afternoon tea at the resort then a special dinner at Fari Campus for the female associates and all ladies received a personalised handwritten note in an inspiring book with a bookmark while The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort held a special futsal match with a neighbor island’s female community. The day continued with a ceremony to take a moment and present roses to all the women of the island by the heads of departments. The evening was celebrated in style with cake cutting, gifts, DJ music, and lots of fun. W Maldives started day with sunset yoga followed by a special pajama themed party in the evening for its female associates. Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa had a Women’s Health & Hygiene session as well as a special Ladies Night in addition to craft activities and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa started the day with a special cake cutting and handing over appreciation cards to female associates followed by a gala dinner for their female associates.

Marriott International Maldives is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and continues to raise awareness and uplift women around the globe.