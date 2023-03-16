New Comic Book Brings Impaired Driving Prevention Message To Young Drivers

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When amateur writer and Police Sergeant Clayton Brown teamed up with artist and creative director Loc Nguyen, the result was a colourful and unique comic book that delivers a powerful sober driving message to young people.



Looking for an outside-the-box idea to connect with young people and reinforce the message to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, Sergeant Brown and Mr. Nguyen created a 4-page mini-comic featuring Sergeant Alex Lee, also known as ‘Goose’. Supervisor of a special response team, Sergeant Lee uses advanced technology which affords her the ability to fly. The comic follows Goose as she tracks an impaired driver who is veering all over the road.

“We wanted a fun and interesting way to grab the attention of young drivers, while also imparting a serious message about the dangers of impaired driving,” said Sergeant Brown. “We want young people to know that there are always safe ride options if they have been drinking or using drugs.”

After an original printing at the local level, Sergeant Brown and Mr. Nyugen approached MADD Canada, which saw the comic as a natural fit for its efforts to educate youth about impaired driving. MADD Canada is featuring the comic on its web site and social media channels, and printing a supply of the comic.

“When Clayton and Loc approached MADD Canada with the comic, we loved it,” said MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan. “It’s a wonderful and different presentation of the sober driving message, and a unique tool to engage young people in the conversation about impaired driving prevention.”

Sergeant Alex Lee “Goose” – Impaired Driving: Never An Option will be available at the MADD Canada booth at Toronto Comicon on March 18 and 19.

For more information: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext 223 or dregan@madd.ca Clayton Brown, Cuppacoffee71@gmail.com