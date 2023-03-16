Surge in demand to Seaweed Protein Market reach $1.51 billion by 2030 ; Growing at a CAGR of 11.6%

Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seaweed Protein Market was valued at $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition.

Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀:

CP Kelco

Cargill

Incorporated

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTD

Mara Seaweed

ASL

Irish Seaweeds

AtSeaNova

ALGAIA

Seasol, and Maine Coast Sea Vegetables.

Based on application, the food segment contributed to the highest market share of more than two-thirds of the global seaweed protein market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of seaweed in the food industry. However, the animal feed and additives segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2030. This is because seaweed protein is extensively used in animal feeds due to the presence of nutrients in it.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on source, the red segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the global seaweed protein market, and is expected to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high consumption of red seaweeds with meals, salads, sauces and soups in Asian countries. Additionally, there are other well-known red seaweeds with great nutritional value that are primarily consumed in nations like Korea, Britain and Japan. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030.

