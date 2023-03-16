The Ev&Ex Agency, Experiential Marketing Agency, Appoints Nate Siblock as SVP, Client Services
Our agency’s best asset is our people and Nate is a perfect fit with the team.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently-launched experiential marketing agency The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC (pronounced “evanex”), today announced the appointment of Nate Siblock as SVP, Client Services as it expands its senior leadership team. The Ev&Ex Agency is a full-service events and experiential marketing agency that helps brands identify, engage, and motivate audiences to action.
Siblock will lead the agency’s Client Service and Account Management efforts, growing current offerings to existing and potential clients. A highly skilled and strategic marketing executive, Siblock specializes in experiential marketing and has a wealth of experience working with top B2C and B2B brands, including AT&T, PlayStation, The Wonderful Company, Xbox, and Under Armour.
“Our agency’s best asset is our people and Nate is a perfect fit with the team,” said Richard Rathe, Managing Partner, The Ev&Ex Agency. “Adding Nate and his proven success as an industry leader to our executive team is integral to our growth and ability to service brands of all sizes.”
Siblock’s immediate focus will be to scale the agency’s Client Service team to meet the growing needs of The Ev&Ex Agency client roster while ensuring that programs are executed effectively. Siblock will report directly to the agency’s Managing Director, John Capano.
“Joining The Ev&Ex Agency at the ground-level is an incredibly unique opportunity to help build an agency that is highly effective for clients,” said Nate Siblock, SVP, Client Services, The Ev&Ex Agency. “We’re excited to build a team that has years of proven success but still approaches the industry with a fresh outlook.”
The Ev&Ex Agency is excited to expand the agency by continuing to strengthen the executive team with industry professionals that have deep experience in delivering results for clients.
For more information go to www.evandexagency.com.
About The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC
The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a global events and experience agency. We help brands identify, engage, and motivate their audiences. We understand that budgets and timelines are the reality of our business, but we believe that strategic thinking, innovative creativity, and technical expertise can overcome almost any challenge in achieving event and experiential marketing goals. Whether events are live, virtual or hybrid, we have the expertise and creativity to help brands engage and motivate their audiences. The Ev&Ex Agency, LLC is a privately held company with offices in New York and Los Angeles. More information is available at www.evandexagency.com.
