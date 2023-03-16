North Carolina Recognizes 38 Main Street Champions

Statesville, N.C.

North Carolina Main Street Champions will be recognized for their contributions to their Main Street programs and downtown districts today in Statesville. Since the recognition started in 2000, including this year’s 38 honorees, 375 Champions have been honored by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

“North Carolina’s most important asset is the people that live and work in their communities, and our Main Street program teaches our communities how to leverage this invaluable resource into positive economic change,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders.

“Champions are the heartbeat of rural North Carolina,” said Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the N.C. Department of Commerce. “They don’t give up on their communities and keep fighting for new businesses, new jobs, and new investment.”

“Main Street Champions are passionate about their community and their downtown districts,” said Liz Parham, Director of the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center at Commerce. “They are public officials, volunteers, community leaders and concerned citizens that are all working collaboratively for common goals within the context of their community’s economic development strategies”.

The 2022 North Carolina Main Street Champions are: