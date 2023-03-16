Def Leppard Announce New Album

16 Mar 2023

Drastic Symphonies

'When the offer of doing an orchestral album with the RPO was suggested we were honoured. But we didn't just want an orchestra plonked over our previous recordings. We decided to create something special where we would have something classic but present it in a brand new way that would involve making everything work in the context of

.'

- Rick Allen

Announced today, Def Leppard have revealed details about their next album,in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestral album features original Leppard audio combined with new vocals and guitars to create epic symphonic arrangements.Drastic SymphoniesDef Leppard have revealed the first track 'Animal' and have announced a full song-list that will feature some of their greatest hits including 'Hysteria', 'Pour Some Sugar on Me', 'When Love & Hate Collide' and 'Love Bites'. You can listen to 'Animal' below and, released on May 19th.

In Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, the band details their experience of creating the original classic hits in a landmark anthology narrated by the band and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from their personal archives.

In Definitely: The Official Story of Def Leppard, the band details their experience of creating the original classic hits in a landmark anthology narrated by the band and illustrated with hundreds of photographs and items of memorabilia from their personal archives.

Publisher's Copies include a bookstore edition copy of Definitely presented in a slipcase with an exclusive 10" x 8" photographic print and a facsimile reproduction concert ticket. Available for a limited time.

