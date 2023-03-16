Epiq Launches Legal RFP-as-a-Service

New service streamlines the legal procurement and vendor engagement process making it easier for legal departments to optimize their RFP process

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, today announced the global launch of RFP-as-a-Service, the first on-demand managed service that streamlines the Outside Counsel selection and engagement process for legal departments.



With RFP-as-a-Service, Epiq’s Legal Business Advisory experts manage the end-to-end RFP process, creating a structured and competitive process for bidding legal resources without the need for an annual license. Epiq’s spend and procurement experts work with clients to quickly scope, execute, analyze, and launch a competitive and targeted RFP.

“With increased budget pressures, RFP Management has emerged as a critical business need, yet most legal departments don’t have the resources to drive a structured RFP process that increases visibility into spend,” said Rhett Lemmel, Epiq’s Director of Analytics and Insights. “With RFP-as-a-Service, we’re leveraging our expertise to support clients in new ways, enabling them to embed best-in-class legal procurement strategy and ROI analytics within their organizations.”

RFP-as-a-Service is powered by JusticeBid, a diversity analytics and Legal RFP platform that enhances Epiq’s RFP-as-a-Service capabilities:

Embedded DEI Platform

Approachable RFP

ROI Analytics



In 2022, JusticeBid and Epiq launched a strategic partnership to help clients gain visibility into their Outside Counsel diversity analytics. JusticeBid is available via the Epiq Service Cloud and is part of Epiq’s broader Legal Service Management vision for unified professional management of legal services by modern legal departments.

“In a market where matter outcomes, diversity, and cost savings are paramount to law departments, having on-demand expertise and best-in-class technology driving results is where the market is heading. Epiq’s white glove service offering will not only deliver immediate ROI, but also open the door to companies that have historically been priced out of the market,” said Omar Sweiss, Founder & CEO of JusticeBid.

To learn more about RFP-as-a-Service visit: rfpasaservice.com

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About JusticeBid

JusticeBid, headquartered in Chicago, is a minority-owned diversity analytics and e-sourcing company transforming how companies embed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into their business operations through data intelligence and transparency tools, and is a founding member of the “Operation Empowering Change” initiative designed to facilitate DEI data collection to support change in the legal industry. Legal operations teams also rely on JusticeBid’s robust RFP/e-auction SaaS technology to save time and money in sourcing legal services, while driving diverse representation on their matters. Learn more at justicebid.com .