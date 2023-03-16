At CAGR of 21.5%, AI Orchestration Market Size to Hit USD 35.2 Billion by 2031

AI Orchestration Market Value

The AI orchestration market is expanding as a result of factors like rising digitization and global internet use.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI orchestration market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $35.2 billion. The market is expanding favorably as a result of factors including global internet use and rapid digitization.

What are the drivers for AI orchestration market?

• Growing adoption of AI: As more organizations adopt AI and ML models to improve their business processes and gain competitive advantages, there is a need for efficient orchestration and management of these models.

• Complexity of AI systems: AI systems can be complex and involve multiple components, such as data pipelines, training models, and inference engines. Orchestration solutions help to simplify the deployment and management of these systems.

• Cloud adoption: With the increasing adoption of cloud computing, there is a need for orchestration solutions that can manage AI workloads across different cloud environments.

• Automation: AI orchestration solutions can help automate the deployment, scaling, and monitoring of AI models, which can lead to increased efficiency and cost savings.

• Regulatory compliance: With the increasing focus on data privacy and security, AI orchestration solutions can help organizations comply with regulatory requirements by providing better visibility and control over their AI systems.

Key trends in AI orchestration market:

• Hybrid and multi-cloud orchestration: As organizations adopt a hybrid and multi-cloud approach, there is a need for AI orchestration solutions that can manage AI workloads across multiple cloud environments, including public, private, and hybrid clouds.

• AutoML integration: AutoML (automated machine learning) tools can help organizations automate the process of building and deploying ML models. AI orchestration solutions are increasingly integrating with AutoML tools to provide end-to-end automation of the ML model development lifecycle.

• Edge computing: The rise of edge computing, where data processing is done closer to the source of data, is driving the need for AI orchestration solutions that can manage AI workloads at the edge.

• Explainable AI (XAI): Explainable AI is becoming increasingly important as organizations seek to improve the transparency and interpretability of their AI systems. AI orchestration solutions are incorporating XAI capabilities to provide better visibility into how AI models are making decisions.

• Kubernetes integration: Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform that is widely used in cloud-native environments. AI orchestration solutions are integrating with Kubernetes to provide better management of AI workloads in containerized environments.

Which are the key companies in AI orchestration market?

The key players that operate in the AI orchestration market analysis are BMC Software, Inc., Capgemini Services SAS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI orchestration industry.

