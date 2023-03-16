YMCA of the Palm Beaches Announces $46M Capital Project
Project Highlights A New Public-Private Partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation
The YMCA looks forward to this public-private partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation as a shining example of how collaborative relationships can greatly benefit the community.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The YMCA of the Palm Beaches announced a $46 million capital project, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation department, that will relocate and dramatically expand its flagship branch.
— Tim Coffield, President & CEO, YMCA of the Palm Beaches
In 2021, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a 50-year ground lease to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, allowing the nonprofit to build a state-of-the-art community center and Olympic-style skate park next to the County’s new aquatic facility, which the Y will manage. This historic public private partnership replicates a successful model replicated in other municipalities with YMCA. The new facilities will be located at Lake Lytal Park, just off Southern Boulevard in central Palm Beach County.
The new Y will feature a 55,000 square foot community center; Olympic-style Skate Park & Gym designed by Team Pain; and the Y PreSchool Academy - all of which will serve four times as many individuals and families in Palm Beach County than the current facility.
A hallmark feature of the new YMCA Community Center will be its Youth Engagement and Resource Center. The Center will be wholly focused on mentoring young people between the ages of 12 and 22, a critically underserved population in Palm Beach County. Some of the features of the Center include a STEM lab, music studio, art studio and a culinary arts kitchen.
Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation will also construct a new, premier Aquatic Center - with a FlowRider Surfing pool - adjacent to the new YMCA.
Construction on Phase 1 of the two-phase project is expected to begin in late 2023.
