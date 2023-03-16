YMCA of the Palm Beaches Announces $46M Capital Project

YMCA of the Palm Beaches New Community Center Rendering

Lake Lytal Site Plan

YMCA of the Palm Beaches Skate Park Design by Team Pain

Project Highlights A New Public-Private Partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation

The YMCA looks forward to this public-private partnership with Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation as a shining example of how collaborative relationships can greatly benefit the community.”
— Tim Coffield, President & CEO, YMCA of the Palm Beaches
WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The YMCA of the Palm Beaches announced a $46 million capital project, in partnership with the Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation department, that will relocate and dramatically expand its flagship branch.

In 2021, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a 50-year ground lease to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, allowing the nonprofit to build a state-of-the-art community center and Olympic-style skate park next to the County’s new aquatic facility, which the Y will manage. This historic public private partnership replicates a successful model replicated in other municipalities with YMCA. The new facilities will be located at Lake Lytal Park, just off Southern Boulevard in central Palm Beach County.

The new Y will feature a 55,000 square foot community center; Olympic-style Skate Park & Gym designed by Team Pain; and the Y PreSchool Academy - all of which will serve four times as many individuals and families in Palm Beach County than the current facility.

A hallmark feature of the new YMCA Community Center will be its Youth Engagement and Resource Center. The Center will be wholly focused on mentoring young people between the ages of 12 and 22, a critically underserved population in Palm Beach County. Some of the features of the Center include a STEM lab, music studio, art studio and a culinary arts kitchen.

Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation will also construct a new, premier Aquatic Center - with a FlowRider Surfing pool - adjacent to the new YMCA.

Construction on Phase 1 of the two-phase project is expected to begin in late 2023.

For additional information, visit ymcapalmbeaches.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram @ymcapalmbeaches.

Julie M. Mullen
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-779-2516
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

YMCA of the Palm Beaches Announces $46M Capital Project

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Julie M. Mullen
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-779-2516