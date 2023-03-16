Alfalfa Seeds Market To Develop Speedily With CAGR Of 5.71% By 2033

Alfalfa Seeds Market Size 2023

The global Alfalfa Seeds Market was USD 691.49 Mn by 2023. It is expected that it will grow at a CAGR in excess of 5.71% to reach USD 879.38 Mn by 2033.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Alfalfa Seeds Market was USD 691.49 million by 2023. It is expected that it will grow at a CAGR in excess of 5.71% to reach USD 879.38 Million by 2033. Alfalfa can be used in hay and pasture mixtures as a high-protein, high-protein raw material for livestock. Alfalfa, also known as the Queen of Forages, is an important part of the processed forage market.

Alfalfa Seseeds Market Scope:

The market is divided by type into Dormant Seeds and Non-Dormant Seeds. The market is segmented by Application into Agriculture and Food.

Markets are analyzed based on geography across North America. Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Forage Genetics International is profiled along with S&W Seed and Alforex Seeds. The report also includes the profiles of Pacific Seed Company (Monsanto), Latham Hi-Tech Seeds, Kussmaul Seeds, Abatti Companies, TA Seeds, and Allied Seed.

To get a detailed analysis of other segments, Request For Sample Report: https://foodnbeveragesmarket.com/report/alfalfa-seeds-market/#requestForSample

Growth Factors for the Alfalfa seed market:

Non-GMO foods are in high demand as a result of increasing gluten intolerance. GMO Alfalfa will continue to be in high demand by livestock producers. It's a cost-effective, sustainable, and more economical feedstock than hay and other crops.

The demand for veganism has increased, which has led to an increase in the use of plant-based animal alternatives like soy protein. These are mainly derived primarily from soybeans, which are often imported into other countries, making them susceptible to price fluctuations. Because of its high yield per hectare, and its high protein level, it is possible for there to be an increase in demand. Rising demand for meat, poultry, dairy products, and other products will drive market growth.

Key Market Segments

Type

Dormant Seed

Non-Dormant Seed

Application

Agriculture

Food

Report:

Forage Genetics International

S&W seed

Alforex seeds

Arkansas Valley Seed

Pacific Seed Company

Monsanto

Latham Hi-Tech Sedum

Kussmaul Seed

Abatti Companies

TA Seeds

Allied Seed

Market drivers:

Cattle feed has experienced rapid growth because milk producers are substituting traditional feed for nutritionally more complex feed. Animal owners are realizing the tangible benefits that nutritional feed yield enhancement can bring to their animals. Asia Pacific has the highest population of livestock and is home to the world's largest livestock industry.

Asia Pacific's livestock production has been growing faster than any other region, due to the expansion of the poultry, pork, and livestock industries. The region's livestock industry is essential for agricultural development. Nearly half the global agricultural output comes from livestock products. Due to rising living standards and population growth, alfa will see an increase in sales.

The methods of producing food in every part of the globe have been greatly affected by the industrialization of agriculture. The livestock industry is seeing industrialization, especially in emerging countries with high meat production. Agro-businesses and agriculture have experienced rapid industrialization, which has led to a significant increase in agricultural land. This will undoubtedly lead to a higher growth rate in the future alfalfa industries.

Market Restraints

The main goals of the industry are efficiency and productivity increases. However, factors like animal demand and feed availability play an important part in the growth of this sector. Animal feed plays an important role in all aspects of livestock production. This includes goat production, beef production, dairy production, and poultry production.

Cattle feeding will be an important part of the livestock industry. The difficulty of supplying a wide variety of feed commodities and increased demand for animal products will hinder the market growth.

Complete the Report to read the analyzed strategies adopted by the top vendors either to retain or gain market share: https://foodnbeveragesmarket.com/purchase-report/?reportId=133877&licenseType=single_user&action=Purchase+Report

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Livestock Production and Rising Consumer Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

Consumers' growing awareness about healthy foods and the desire to eat nutritious food is driving up demand for forage crops. One-third of the world's cropland is used for livestock production. This is a difficult task as it competes for water, energy, and land. Alfalfa seed is the answer to all these problems. It's also an effective way to increase livestock production. Alfalfa contains more vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber than unsprouted plants. It also has less starch. It is a good choice for livestock because it provides a higher nutritional level. This helps increase production and meet the demand for milk, eggs, or other dairy goods. This has a positive impact on the global demand for alfalfa seeds.

Market developments:

October 2020 - Barenbrug acquired the Jacklin Seed Company USA. Jacklin Seed has been a pioneer in grass seed production and processing for many years. This has helped the company expand its product range.

July 2020 - Barenbrug Australia Pty Ltd has entered into an agreement with Nuseed Pty Ltd to license Nuseed’s sunflower germplasm collection, as well as perform R&D. Barenbrug also obtained licenses for Nuseed’s sunflower sales, distribution and forage-sorghum as well as grain sorghum. This increased the company’s market presence in Australia.

July 2020 - Royal Barenbrug Group established a new laboratory for climate-resistant grass products in Nijmegen. This new laboratory is part the company's three Centres of Excellence for seed enhancement.

About Us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Contact our Market Specialist Team:

Global Business Development Teams - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351