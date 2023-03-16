Alcohol Free Beer Market Sales to Top USD 23 Billion in Revenues by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.5%

alcohol-free beer Market Size 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the market value for alcohol-free beer was more than USD 23 billion. It is expected that it will grow at a 6.5% CAGR in the years 2022 through 2032. Because of the existing cultural and traditional beliefs, alcohol-free beer has been growing in popularity.

Alcohol-Free Beer Market Scope:

Market segments by Type include Dealcoholization Method and Limit Fermentation. The market is segmented by Application into men and women.

Geographically, the market is examined across North America and Europe, Asia-Pacific (Latin America), Latin America, and Africa. Anheuser-Busch InBev is profiled along with Heineken and Carlsberg.

Growing Need

The growing popularity of Alcohol-Free Beer is inspiring innovation in this market. An ethically traded Alcohol-Free Beer Market could also be possible, due to rising consumer interest in organically sourced and ethically produced products.

The mindful drinking movement is a popular trend over the past decade. Alcohol-Free Beer is an excellent option for those who want to lower their alcohol levels. It is not necessary to sacrifice quality for those who are trying to lower their alcohol intake.

Although low-alcohol beverages can be enjoyed in moderation, they are more popular among consumers who wish to explore certain health traits like low-calorie, high-sugar, and natural ingredients.

Key Market Segments

Type

Limit Fermentation

Dealcoholization Methodn

Application

Man

Woman

Report:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken

Carlsberg

Iran Behnoush

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Beer

Arpanoosh

Erdinger Weibbrau

Krombacher Brauerei

Weihenstephan

Factors influencing the decision:

The growth of the market can be attributed to hypermarket chain investments and consumer buying habits, which indicate a preference for multiple products in one store. Supermarkets offer lower prices and higher discounts, which drives demand for supermarket products in many countries. The wide selection of products available allows consumers to select the size, flavor, or price range that suits them best. Globally, large manufacturers are taking strategic decisions like product development and acquisitions to gain market leadership and increase product range.

Globally, the CAGR for hops-based beer has been on the rise. Hops can provide many benefits to beer production such as longer shelf lives, hoppy aroma, flavor and retention of foam. This is essential to the desired flavor profile. Hop-based, Alcohol-Free Beers are widely used to ease irritability and reduce sleep disorders. This beer type balances the sweetness from malt. It is made up of a variety of ingredients that give the beer different flavors such as fruity or floral.

E-commerce platforms have seen a rise in revenues over the years. This sector will reap the benefits of technological advancements in virtual shopping. This is due to the increasing dependence of consumers on the internet, e-commerce platforms, and online shopping for everyday goods. A steady rise in internet penetration is another factor that will help the Alcohol-Free Beer Market. For the next five years, manufacturers of soft drinks will be focusing on online sales to increase their market share.

Market Key Trends:

Alcohol-Free Beer is open to players, pregnant women, and seniors. This is due to alcohol's health risks and harmful effects. People are shifting to alcohol-free beer.

These beverages offer many benefits including a decreased risk of falling asleep and healthy enzymes, anti-oxidants, and minimal side effects.

Recent development:

The Carlsberg Group acquired Wernesgruner Brewery Germany in 2020. German consumers were able to enjoy a wider range and lower transport costs through the acquisition.

Heineken N.V. announces that they have bought an additional 39 644,346 shares in United Brewery Limited 2022. This will increase their stake in UBL's total to 61.5%.

PepsiCo Thailand has announced a joint venture with Suntory, which they call PepsiCo Suntory Beverages Thailand.

