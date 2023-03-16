Submit Release
CareCloud to Present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that CFO, Bill Korn, will host investor meetings on March 21 and 22, 2023 at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum, being held virtually, and will hold a fireside chat with Scott Schoenhaus, KeyBanc’s Managing Director Equity Research, Healthcare IT, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

To view the fireside chat, please visit CareCloud’s investor relations site at ir.carecloud.com/events, and click on KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting, investors can contact Lindsay Hummel of KeyBanc at lhummel@key.com or CareCloud’s investor relations firm ICR Westwicke at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com. To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudPR@westwicke.com


