Global Truck Platooning Market Opportunities, Economic stagnation, Value Chain Forecast to 2033

Truck Platooning

Global Truck Platooning Market Emerging Rapidly With Global Latest Trends, Growth, Demand And Forecast To 2033

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using cutting-edge technologies like vehicle-to-vehicle communication and automated driving systems, two or more trucks can travel in a convoy that closely follows one another on the highway. This practice is known as truck platooning. To ensure safe and effective driving, the lead truck determines the speed and direction, and the following trucks automatically adjust their speed and distance from the lead vehicle.

The Truck Platooning Market size exceeded USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at over 27% CAGR of from 2023 to 2033.

Major Players Truck Platooning Covered in this Report are:

Daimler AG

Scania AB

Continental AG

AB Volvo

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

Delphi Automotive PLC

Meritor Wabco Vehicle Control Systems

Navistar International Corporation

Otto (Company)

Peloton Technology

Truck Platooning Market Segmentation:

Based on Types:

Segmentation by Platooning Type:

Autonomous Truck Platooning

Driver-assistive Tuck Platooning (DATP)

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Image

Radar

LiDAR

Segmentation by Systems:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automated Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Others

Segmentation by Services:

Telematics-Based Services

Platooning-Based Services

