Martin Pierce Hardware Expands Their Custom Door and Cabinet Hardware Collections
EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Pierce Hardware announces two new products to its custom door and hardware collections. The stem orchid and large orchid designs each serve their purpose, depending on if they are needed for interior doors and cabinets or as a custom size length of interconnected sprays for creating impressive bathroom vanities.
Martin Pierce’s unique style manifests itself in several forms. Besides his original cabinet hardware collections, he makes decorative bathroom accessories and limited edition sculptures. The additions to the Orchid collection enhance their already unique door hardware collection, primarily based on nature. These include Hedgerow, inspired by the countryside of the couple’s country of origin, England. The other nature ranges are Willow, Fish, Grapevine, Lizard, Mushroom, Butterfly, Bird, Bee, Frog, and Dragonfly.
“The demand for unusual and unique door handles, and hardware continues to grow because consumers seek to reflect their individuality in the spaces they live, work, or do both in,” says Anne Pierce, Martin Pierce’s wife and business partner. “We seek to perfect their need for comfort and the long aesthetic pleasure they seek. Our Orchid Spray and Large Orchid continue our long tradition of original designs and attention to the finer details.”
The Orchid collection is popular because of the species’ beauty and more than 20,000 known varieties and hybrids. The artist says that his custom cabinet and door hardware do not depict any one type of orchid. However, their castings maintain a closer similarity to the Venus Slipper and Moth orchid (or perhaps a yet undiscovered variety).
Stem Orchid
In the custom Orchid Spray cabinet hardware collection designed for bathroom vanities, Pierce has created a gorgeous length of interconnected orchid sprays that measures 6’ long from the bottom leaf to the final orchid. The light antique bronze finish offsets the beautiful design.
From leaf top to leaf top, the Orchid Spray has a height of 11” and a depth of 2”. Therefore, the length of the Orchid Spray is ideal for three drawers or two doors. Still, customers can order configurations and design variations based on their vanity measurements and desired metallic finish.
Large Orchid
Joining the fantastic realism of the small cabinet pulls in the Orchid range that includes Orchid Knob, and Orchid Stem comes the Large Orchid. The larger cabinet pull’s purpose is for those wanting to make a bold statement on their interior or bigger cabinet doors. The Large Orchid has a 7” width and 6 ½” height, making it an impressive enhancement for showcasing interior spaces.
Since they are made to order, no two cabinet pulls are identical, thanks to the casting method and artistry used to complete them. Each pull requires a separate wax model, and once shelled from the wax, each unique piece is finished and dipped in molten bronze or stainless steel to achieve the light or dark bronze or brushed nickel finish.
About Martin Pierce
Martin and Anne Pierce, originally from England, moved to Los Angeles in 1980, where they started creating custom furniture pieces in their unique style. Martin calls his artistic cabinet hardware functional art, something born out of an absence of suitable hardware for their furniture designs.
The collection initially started with cabinet pulls but soon expanded to include door handles, door hardware, bathroom accessories, and lighting. All these items reflect the inspiration Pierce draws from nature.
Martin Pierce Hardware’s website also features his artistic work, including sculptures and paintings featuring imaginative depictions of insects or nature. In his fictional space, these pieces, whether a one-off piece or part of a limited edition, Martin shares his creative portrayals of an imaginary space shared between the artist’s “humanoids and their insect companions.”
Lighting has also captured the artist’s attention, and he has created a collection of unusual, illuminated door handles and wall sconces for larger hospitality projects where quantity purchases warrant the costly licensing process.
Through his diverse talents, Martin Pierce has continued to meet the need of those consumers by designing products that reflect their personality rather than those dictated by brand recognition. This trend continues to grow thanks to changes in consumer habits, particularly in home décor, and door hardware represents just one area where they can express their individualism.
With the latest additions to the range, the Stem Orchid long cabinet handle and the Large Orchid door handles, the team adds two more unique designs to their already established door hardware statement pieces.
All Martin Pierce Hardware door and cabinet handles and hardware collections manufacturing takes place in Los Angeles, USA, from alloys sourced domestically.
Website: www.martinpierce.com
Anne Pierce
About Martin Pierce
Website: www.martinpierce.com
