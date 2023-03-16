key management-as-a-service Market to See Competition Rise | HashiCorp Vault, AWS, Microsoft
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on key management-as-a-service Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the key management-as-a-service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are HashiCorp Vault (United States), AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Venafi Control Plane (United Kingdom), BoxKeySafe (United Kingdom), Google (United States), AppViewX CERT+ (United States), Vormetric Data Security (United States), Alibaba Cloud Key (China), IBM (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global key management-as-a-service market to witness a CAGR of 25% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by GCC Key Management as a Service (KMaaS) Market Breakdown by Application (Desk encryption, Database encryption, File encryption, Cloud encryption) by Organization Size (Large, SMEs) by Component (Solution, Service) and by Geography ( Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates). The key management-as-a-service market size is estimated to increase by USD 5866.64 Million at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 378.14 Million.
Definition:
Key Management-as-a-Service (KMaaS) is a type of cloud-based security service that provides a centralized platform for managing cryptographic keys used to secure data and communication channels in organizations. It enables businesses to securely generate, store, and manage cryptographic keys used to encrypt and decrypt sensitive data, such as financial transactions, customer information, and confidential business data. KMaaS is typically offered as a subscription-based service, allowing businesses to access key management features and functionalities via the cloud, rather than managing them on-premises. This service is particularly useful for organizations that lack the expertise and resources to manage their own key management infrastructure or prefer to outsource key management to a third-party provider. The key management-as-a-service market includes a range of providers, such as cloud service providers, security vendors, and managed security service providers (MSSPs).
Market Trends:
Increasing Availability of Encryption Keys
Market Drivers:
Fueling Demand of Cloud in Key Management as Service
Market Opportunities:
Rising Demand in BFSI Industries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of key management-as-a-service Market: Large, SMEs
Key Applications/end-users of key management-as-a-service Market: Desk encryption, Database encryption, File encryption, Cloud encryption
