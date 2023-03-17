Religious Ministers Graduate Tools for Life Training To Tackle Drug Abuse, Gender-Based Violence, and Youth Unemployment

Bishop Matebesi congratulating his congregants and executives on the graduation of the Tools for Life program.

Bishop Matebesi congratulating his congregants and executives on the graduation of the Tools for Life program.

Religious leaders and congregants from the SACMIC recently graduated the Tools for Life skills development in Mafikeng, North West to tackle social issues.

I am convinced that this program can help all Churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society.”
— Bishop Matebesi
MAFIKENG, NORTH WEST, SOUTH AFRICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 200 religious leaders and congregants from the South African Christian Ministers Council (SACMIC) recently graduated the Tools for Life skills development in Mafikeng, North West in order to use their influence to tackle the devastating social issues that have been plaguing their community. Deeply worried by the slow and insidious decline of our country the President and Parliament Advisor of the South African Christian Ministers Council, Bishop Daniel Matebesi, called for a nationwide faith based support team to discuss how to deal with the decrease in spiritual values and increase in drug and substance abuse, gender based violence, youth unemployment and more.

In attendance were national executives and members of the South African Christian Ministers Council and representatives from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers– all eager to play their part in uplifting their community out of the devastating effects of the recent pandemic.

In opening graduation, Mr. Matebesi said, “What we are here for today is to restore our community from the decline of morality”.

Mr. Neuweiler of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said “Our Tools for Life program is known for equipping individuals with practical life skills that they can use to improve their lives and communities”.

“I am convinced that this program can help all Churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society.” added Bishop Matebesi, who was extremely joyed by the graduation.

“Empowering the community to be sustainable is of outmost importance, we do not have time to wait for interventions when we can band together and tackle these issues. We make our Tools for life program by L. Ron hubbard available to everyone and are looking forward to providing these skills to our people” added Mr. Neuweiller.

In delivering the vote of thanks, the President of SACMIC said, “Thank you to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for this life changing training that we will use to arrest the decline in our community”.

Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

Working Together to Make a Difference

You just read:

Religious Ministers Graduate Tools for Life Training To Tackle Drug Abuse, Gender-Based Violence, and Youth Unemployment

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
Company/Organization
LinkDaddy®
1065 SW 8th St PMB 622
Miami, Florida, 33130
United States
+1 305-399-9423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

LinkDaddy’s SEO Services help to rank your Video, Google Map Listing, Website & will Power Up your Citations, Niche Edits, Guest Posts, Social Listings, and other Mentions of your Business on the internet to help drive more Traffic and get you more Customers. We also have built a premium business directory called Near Me Business Directory which features 5 star businesses and our aim is to link Top businesses with in a given niche with qualified buyers in their city.

LinkDaddy

More From This Author
Professional Advice in Set-Up & Expansion of Businesses by Al Manal Beacon, UAE
Baldivis Window Cleaning Offers Cost-Effective Pressure Washing in Baldivis
Australian Businesses & EV drivers Choose EV PowerHouse for Buying EV Chargers
View All Stories From This Author