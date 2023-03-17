Religious Ministers Graduate Tools for Life Training To Tackle Drug Abuse, Gender-Based Violence, and Youth Unemployment
Religious leaders and congregants from the SACMIC recently graduated the Tools for Life skills development in Mafikeng, North West to tackle social issues.
I am convinced that this program can help all Churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society.”MAFIKENG, NORTH WEST, SOUTH AFRICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 200 religious leaders and congregants from the South African Christian Ministers Council (SACMIC) recently graduated the Tools for Life skills development in Mafikeng, North West in order to use their influence to tackle the devastating social issues that have been plaguing their community. Deeply worried by the slow and insidious decline of our country the President and Parliament Advisor of the South African Christian Ministers Council, Bishop Daniel Matebesi, called for a nationwide faith based support team to discuss how to deal with the decrease in spiritual values and increase in drug and substance abuse, gender based violence, youth unemployment and more.
In attendance were national executives and members of the South African Christian Ministers Council and representatives from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers– all eager to play their part in uplifting their community out of the devastating effects of the recent pandemic.
In opening graduation, Mr. Matebesi said, “What we are here for today is to restore our community from the decline of morality”.
Mr. Neuweiler of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers said “Our Tools for Life program is known for equipping individuals with practical life skills that they can use to improve their lives and communities”.
“I am convinced that this program can help all Churches to grow and bring spiritual values back to society.” added Bishop Matebesi, who was extremely joyed by the graduation.
“Empowering the community to be sustainable is of outmost importance, we do not have time to wait for interventions when we can band together and tackle these issues. We make our Tools for life program by L. Ron hubbard available to everyone and are looking forward to providing these skills to our people” added Mr. Neuweiller.
In delivering the vote of thanks, the President of SACMIC said, “Thank you to the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for this life changing training that we will use to arrest the decline in our community”.
Working Together to Make a Difference