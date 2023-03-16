Aircraft Antenna Market Growth, Analysis, Trend, Industry Forecast, 2023-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft antenna market is experiencing a significant growth due to growing aircraft fleet size globally. Aircraft antenna is an electronic component of aircraft communication system that transmits or receives the signals. Antenna type & size can vary depending on the frequency band used by antenna for communication. An aircraft utilizes various antennas simultaneously installed in different parts of the aircraft for different purposes. Aircraft antennas are placed apart accordingly to avoid interference of radio waves of various antennas such as satellite communication, global positioning system (GPS), air traffic control and traffic collision system, and terminal cellular system, among others.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Aircraft antenna manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Aircraft manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption caused by the government initiatives to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aircraft antenna developers have postponed the test & development of under-development aircraft antenna in the absence of international technical workforce required for the job.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

Recently, in 2020, Curtiss-Wright (defense manufacturer headquartered in North Carolina, US) received a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries (aerospace & defense company based in Sacheon-si, South Korea) for development of a data acquisition system (DAS) for use in fight-test of under-development experimental 5th generation Korean multirole fighter aircraft called KF-X. DAS solution will include ANT-00800T-1 L/S band airborne blade telemetry antenna, as a part of Curtiss-Wright’s next-generation industry leading, most compact and high speed data acquisition unit (DAU). Hence, rise in adoption of advance communication & navigation system will drive the global aircraft antenna market.

