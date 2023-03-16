Medical Crutches Market size to grow by USD USD 590.4 million; Development of smart crutches to be a key trend

Medical Crutches Market size to grow by USD USD 590.4 million;

The global medical crutches market is expected to reach USD 590.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023

Market Overview:

The medical crutches market is a growing market, which is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of injuries and disabilities, the rising geriatric population, and the growing demand for advanced mobility aids. Medical crutches are commonly used by individuals who have difficulty walking due to an injury or disability. They provide support and stability to the user while walking, helping to reduce the risk of falls and further injuries.

The demand for medical crutches is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of injuries and disabilities, particularly among the elderly population. Medical crutches provide support and stability to individuals who have difficulty walking, helping them to maintain their independence and mobility. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced mobility aids and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced crutches are also driving market growth.

The largest market for medical crutches is the hospital segment, due to the high number of patients with mobility issues who require support while walking. The homecare segment is the fastest-growing market, as more individuals are choosing to receive medical care in their own homes and are therefore in need of mobility aids like crutches.

Top Key Trends:

- Increasing adoption of technologically advanced crutches, such as smart crutches, which provide real-time gait analysis and can be customized to fit individual needs.

- The growing trend towards lightweight and ergonomic crutches, which are more comfortable and easier to use for extended periods of time.

- Rising popularity of customizable crutches, which can be adjusted to fit individual needs and preferences.

Top Impacting Factors:

- Growing geriatric population, which is more prone to injuries and disabilities.

- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis and diabetes, which can cause mobility issues.

- Growing awareness about the benefits of medical crutches and other mobility aids.

- Technological advancements in crutch design and materials.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- Comprehensive analysis of the market and its various segments.

- Information on the competitive landscape and key players in the market.

- Detailed analysis of key segments and their market share.

- Information on key regions and their market share.

- Insights into the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of injuries and disabilities.

Rising geriatric population.

Growing demand for advanced mobility aids.

Restraints:

High cost of advanced crutches and other mobility aids.

Limited availability of specialized crutches in certain regions.

Limited awareness about the benefits of medical crutches in some regions.

Opportunities:

Growing demand for lightweight and ergonomic crutches.

Rising popularity of customizable crutches.

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced crutches.

Challenges:

Intense competition from other mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and walkers.

Limited reimbursement for medical crutches in some regions.

Difficulty in finding the right fit and size for some users.

Key Market Segments

Type

Classification1: Underarm Crutches, Forearm Crutches, Tetrapod crutches, Others

Classification2: Stainless steel aluminum

Classification3: For children, For adults and others

Application

Hospital

Home Health

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Sunrise Medical

NOVA Medical Products

Valley Tool & Die Inc

IWALKFree

Cardinal Health

Home Medical Products Inc

New York Millennium Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

AMG Medical

BREG

Millennial Medical

