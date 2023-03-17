Digital Signage Market worth US$80.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 16.9% - By PMI
The report "Global Digital Signage Market by Offering, By Product, By Application, By Vertical- Global Forecast to 2029"COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “Digital Signage Market size accounted for US $21.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 80.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.9%.”
Rising adoption of LED and LCDs for advertising and display promotion such factor are expected demand for digital signage technology. Additionally increasing demand for digitized promotion of products and services to attract the target audience in an effective manner supporting the growth digital signage market. Moreover increasing retail space worldwide, growing demand for context-aware signage, and increasing change of traditional stores to smart stores in the retail vertical drives growth for the target market. High maintenance cost restrains the target market growth.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2018 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc announced C651Q and V654Q, large-format 4K UHD displays packed with commercial-grade features and a thinner, lighter design. With portrait orientation support for presentation purposes or digital signage use.
• On March 2019 Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the industry-leading display technologies at the 2019 Digital Signage Expo (DSE).
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global Digital Signage market accounted for US$ 80.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Hardware, By End-user Industry, and region.
• By offering a global digital signage market is classified into hardware, software, and services.
• By product global digital signage market is classified into a video wall and standalone display.
• By application, the global digital signage market is classified into indoor, and outdoor.
• By vertical global digital signage market is classified in to commercial, infrastructural, infrastructural, and industrial.
• By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the target market. Owing to growing developments in the field of retail, transportation, public infrastructure, and corporate are expected to create a huge demand for digital signage.
Market Segmentation:
• By Solution - Hardware, Software, and Services
• By Mode of Display - LED, LCD, OLED, and Front Projection
• By Product - Kiosks, Menu Boards, Billboards, Sign Boards, and Digital Poster
Growth factors of Digital Signage Market:
The Digital Signage Market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to a number of factors, including:
1. Increasing demand for personalized communication: Digital Signage allows businesses to communicate with their customers in a personalized and engaging way, thereby increasing customer engagement and brand loyalty.
2. Technological advancements: The growth of technology such as high-resolution displays, 4K displays, and interactive displays has made digital signage more attractive to businesses and consumers.
3. Reduced costs: The cost of digital signage hardware and software has decreased significantly in recent years, making it more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.
4. Rising adoption of cloud-based technology: Cloud-based digital signage solutions have gained popularity due to their cost-effectiveness, ease of management, and scalability.
5. Increasing use of digital signage in various industries: The use of digital signage has expanded beyond traditional retail environments to include industries such as healthcare, education, transportation, and hospitality.
6. Growing trend towards smart cities: Smart city initiatives, which focus on improving urban infrastructure through the use of technology, are driving the demand for digital signage as a way to provide real-time information to citizens.
Overall, the combination of these factors is expected to drive the growth of the Digital Signage Market in the coming years.
Key Benefits for Digital Signage Market:
The Digital Signage Market offers a range of benefits to businesses, advertisers, and consumers alike. Some of the key benefits include:
1. Increased engagement: Digital Signage is more engaging and visually appealing than traditional print signage, which can help businesses to capture and hold the attention of their target audience.
2. Improved customer experience: Digital Signage can be used to provide real-time information, directions, and promotions, enhancing the overall customer experience.
3. Greater flexibility: Digital Signage allows businesses to quickly and easily update content, making it ideal for promotions and time-sensitive information.
4. Cost-effectiveness: Digital Signage can be more cost-effective than traditional print signage over the long term, as it eliminates the need for printing and distribution costs.
5. Analytics and targeting: Digital Signage allows businesses to collect data on customer engagement and behavior, enabling them to better target their messaging and promotions.
6. Brand building: Digital Signage provides a dynamic platform for businesses to showcase their brand, products, and services, helping to build brand recognition and loyalty.
7. Increased revenue: By providing targeted promotions and upsell opportunities, Digital Signage can help businesses increase revenue and drive sales.
Overall, the Digital Signage Market offers a range of benefits that can help businesses to improve their customer engagement, increase revenue, and build their brand.
Key Players of Digital Signage Market:
The key players operating the Digital Signage market involves NEC Display Solutions Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Display Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Barco NV, Goodview and Cisco Systems Inc. the key players in the market are focusing on technological development and product launch and advertisement.
Key Questions Asked:
• What are the global trends in the Digital Signage Market?
• What are the key trends in the industry, and how are they affecting the Digital Signage Market?
• What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Digital Signage Market?
• How does the product or service compare to similar offerings in the Digital Signage Market in terms of features, price, and quality?
• What is the customer buying journey for the product or service, and what are the key touch points in that journey?
• What are the potential barriers to entry for new competitors in the Digital Signage Market?
Reasons to Purchase Digital Signage Market:
There are several reasons why businesses and individuals may want to purchase Digital Signage Market solutions, including:
1. Improved communication: Digital Signage enables businesses to communicate with their customers in a more engaging and interactive way, providing real-time information, promotions, and directions.
2. Cost-effective advertising: Digital Signage can be a more cost-effective advertising solution compared to traditional print advertising, as it eliminates the need for printing, distribution, and other related costs.
3. Increased revenue: By providing targeted promotions and upsell opportunities, Digital Signage can help businesses to increase revenue and drive sales.
4. Flexibility and agility: Digital Signage solutions offer a high degree of flexibility and agility, allowing businesses to quickly and easily update content, messaging, and promotions as needed.
5. Brand building: Digital Signage provides a dynamic platform for businesses to showcase their brand, products, and services, helping to build brand recognition and loyalty.
6. Data and analytics: Digital Signage allows businesses to collect data on customer engagement and behavior, enabling them to better target their messaging and promotions.
7. Competitive advantage: By utilizing Digital Signage solutions, businesses can gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, by providing a more engaging and personalized experience to their customers.
Overall, Digital Signage solutions offer a range of benefits to businesses and individuals looking to improve their communication, advertising, revenue, and brand recognition.
