Critical Illness Insurance Market to grow by $83.1 billion; Aegon, Allianz & AIG among others identified as key trends

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market due to the increasing prevalence of critical illnesses and the growing demand for healthcare.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Critical illness insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides a lump sum payment in the event that the policyholder is diagnosed with a critical illness, such as cancer, heart attack, or stroke. The global critical illness insurance market has been growing in recent years due to increasing awareness about the need for financial protection against critical illnesses.

The demand for critical illness insurance is increasing due to the rising prevalence of critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and stroke. In addition, increasing healthcare costs and growing awareness about the importance of financial protection against critical illnesses are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Key Statistics:

According to a report by Market.us Research, the global critical illness insurance market was valued at $36.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $83.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Some of the key trends in the critical illness insurance market include the development of new and innovative products, the use of advanced technologies for underwriting and claims processing, and the increasing use of data analytics to better understand customer needs and preferences.

Critical Illness Insurance Market Scope:

By type, the market is segmented into Disease Insurance, Medical Insurance, and Income Protection Insurance. By application, the market is divided into Cancer, Heart Attack, and Stroke.

Based on geography, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Major players profiled in the report include China Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, China Pacific Insurance, Aviva, Legal & General, New China Life Insurance, AXA, Prudential plc, Aegon, Allianz, AIG, UnitedHealthcare, Zurich, MetLife, Dai-ichi Life Group, Sun Life Financial, Huaxia life Insurance, Aflac, Liberty Mutual, and HCF.

Top Impacting Factors:

The factors impacting the growth of the critical illness insurance market include changing lifestyle patterns leading to an increased incidence of critical illnesses, the growing burden of healthcare costs, and increasing awareness about the need for financial protection against critical illnesses.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The key benefits of critical illness insurance for stakeholders include financial protection against the costs associated with critical illnesses, peace of mind for policyholders and their families, and opportunities for insurers to expand their product offerings and customer base.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The key drivers of the critical illness insurance market include the rising prevalence of critical illnesses, increasing healthcare costs, and a growing awareness about the need for financial protection against critical illnesses.

Restraints:

The major restraints of the critical illness insurance market include the high cost of premiums, complex underwriting processes, and regulatory challenges.

Opportunities:

The key opportunities in the critical illness insurance market include the development of new and innovative products, the use of advanced technologies for underwriting and claims processing, and the expansion of the market in emerging economies.

Challenges:

The major challenges in the critical illness insurance market include the high cost of premiums, increasing competition, and regulatory challenges.

Key Market Segments

Type

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Application

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Key Market Players included in the report:

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Zurich

MetLife

Dai-ichi Life Group

Sun Life Financial

Huaxia life Insurance

Aflac

Liberty Mutual

HCF

