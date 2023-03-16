Cyclopentane Market size set to grow by USD 390.1 Mn | energy-efficient insulation materials will boost market growth

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by the increasing demand for polyurethane foam in countries such as China and Japan.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Cyclopentane is a highly flammable and colorless liquid that is used as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane foam. The global cyclopentane market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for polyurethane foam in various industries, such as construction, automotive, and appliances. The demand for cyclopentane is driven by its wide range of applications in the production of polyurethane foam, which is used in various industries, including construction, automotive, and appliances. The increasing demand for energy-efficient insulation materials and the growing trend towards sustainable construction are also driving the demand for cyclopentane.

Key Statistics:

- The global cyclopentane market was valued at approximately USD 250.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 390.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

- Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for cyclopentane, driven by the increasing demand for polyurethane foam in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Top Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in the cyclopentane market include the increasing use of cyclopentane in the production of eco-friendly insulation materials, the development of new formulations of polyurethane foam with improved performance properties, and the rising demand for cyclopentane in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Impacting Factors:

The key factors impacting the growth of the cyclopentane market include the increasing demand for energy-efficient insulation materials, the growing trend towards sustainable construction, and the increasing demand for polyurethane foam in various industries.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Stakeholders in the cyclopentane market can benefit from the growing demand for polyurethane foam in various industries, as well as the increasing focus on energy-efficient insulation materials and sustainable construction practices.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The primary drivers of the cyclopentane market include the increasing demand for polyurethane foam in various industries, the growing trend towards sustainable construction, and the increasing focus on energy-efficient insulation materials.

Restraints:

Some of the key restraints in the cyclopentane market include the flammability and explosive nature of cyclopentane, which poses safety risks during transportation and handling. The increasing availability of alternative blowing agents, such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), is also a restraint for the cyclopentane market.

Opportunities:

The increasing use of cyclopentane in the production of eco-friendly insulation materials presents opportunities for stakeholders in the market. The development of new formulations of polyurethane foam with improved performance properties can also expand the range of applications for cyclopentane.

Challenges:

The cyclopentane market faces several challenges, including the safety risks associated with the transportation and handling of cyclopentane, the fluctuation in raw material prices, and the increasing availability of alternative blowing agents.

Key Market Segments:
Type

95-100 % (Including 95 %) of Cyclopentane
70-95 % of Cyclopentane

Application

Foams Agents

Key Market Players included in the report:

Haltermann
Chevron Phillips
Maruzen Petrochemical
HPL
Pure Chem
YNCC
South Hampton Resources
INEOS
LG Chemecial
BEACT
Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical
Puyang Lianzhong Industrial Chemical
Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical
Liancheng Chemical

