[Latest Report] Global Textile Market Global And Regional Analytical Outlook, Projection, And Forecast 2030

Textile Market

Textile Market Size Is Projected To Reach 934.25 Billion In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 1246.05 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 4.2%

The market's constant developments, capacity, production, and production value are all covered in the report. It also includes a detailed analysis of import/export, demand/supply, and cost/profit.

The textile market refers to the industry that produces and sells textiles, which are materials used for clothing, home furnishings, and other applications. The market includes manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of textiles and textile products.

The market has been studied in order to prepare this Textile report. It was analyzed by considering a variety of markets, trends, future products, marketing strategies, and other opportunities.

The textile market is divided into several segments, including cotton, wool, silk, synthetic fibers, and technical textiles. Cotton is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a significant portion of global textile production. Wool and silk are also important segments, particularly in high-end fashion and luxury textiles.

Textile Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

INVISTA

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Paramount Textile Group

Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.

Successori Reda SpA

Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.

China Textile (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd

Rhodia Polyamide

Honeywell International

Li & Fung's Group

Bombay Dyeing

Grasim Industries

Modern Woolens

Mayur

JCT Limited

BSL

Fabindia

Shandong Demian Incorporated Company

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd

Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd

Dyed Melange Yarn Co Ltd

Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

DBL Group

B.D. Group

IBENA Group

Heytex

Bahariye AS

National Woollen Mills, Ltd

Fratelli Balli SpA

Global Textile By Types:

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others

Global Textile By Applications:

Household

Technical

Fashion & Clothing

Others

Regions Covered In Textile Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

